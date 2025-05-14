All’s Fair Trailer: Kim Kardashian Dons Coat of Ruthless Divorce Lawyer in New Ryan Murphy Drama; WATCH
The first trailer for Ryan Murphy’s upcoming drama is out, and Kim Kardashian rules as a ruthless lawyer. The show will star Naomi Watts and Glenn Close, among others.
Kim Kardashian is set to rule the screens as a ruthless divorce lawyer in the upcoming Hulu series, All's Fair. The media personality has teamed up with Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson, and Teyana Taylor to go up against cheating husbands.
The show will also star Oscar-winning actors Glenn Close and Naomi Watts. Jessica Simpson makes a cameo appearance. The first trailer of the upcoming series has been dropped by the streaming platform, and it shows the female attorneys in power.
The preview to the Ryan Murphy series opens with Kardashian's character, Allura Grant, asking her client to tell her story. When the latter, portrayed by Elizabeth Burkley, responds, "Sorry, it's a lot," Watts replies, "No, no, we don't meet with sorry people."
Further in the trailer, Close meets with Kardashian and confronts her by saying, "Get mad, get hot, get revenge!" The scene cuts to the mother of four's character, Grant, slamming a cheating husband in the conference room and walking out along with her colleagues with confidence.
As for the plot of the show, the official synopsis states that strong-headed female attorneys "leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice."
Following the release of the trailer, the internet is divided over the casting of Kardashian in the upcoming series. One of the users took to their social media platform and wrote, “In what world is Naomi Watts playing second fiddle in this hot mess?”
Another netizen shared, “Kim Kardashian sharing screen space with such established actors and getting a role that is somehow more important than theirs is just not right.”
All’s Fair is scheduled to release in fall 2025 on Hulu.
