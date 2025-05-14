After Hum Tum, another Bollywood classic starring Akshay Kumar is all set to re-release in theaters in May 2025

After Hum Tum starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji was announced for a theatrical re-release on May 16, yet another beloved Bollywood classic is set to return to the big screen. Dhadkan, the iconic 2000 romantic drama featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Shilpa Shetty, will hit theaters again on May 23 in a digitally remastered format.

First released on August 11, 2000, Dhadkan left a lasting impression with its emotional storyline and soulful music. Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, the film tells the story of Anjali (played by Shilpa Shetty), who is deeply in love with Dev (Suniel Shetty), a passionate but poor man. However, her wealthy family opposes the match and arranges her marriage to Ram (Akshay Kumar), a kind, understanding, and successful man. As Anjali gradually begins to love her husband, Dev reappears in her life, leading to a heart-wrenching love triangle that captivated audiences.

With themes of love, sacrifice, and personal growth, Dhadkan became a major box-office success, earning around Rs 26 crore globally. Its biggest strength, however, was its music. Composed by the legendary duo Nadeem–Shravan with lyrics by Sameer, the soundtrack became the second highest-selling album of the year, just behind Mohabbatein. Songs like "Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se" and "Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein" are still cherished by fans, making Dhadkan a musical treasure in Bollywood history.

Now, after nearly 25 years, fans will have the chance to relive the magic in cinemas. The film is set to re-release across selected theaters in India in a newly remastered format, promising an enhanced visual and audio experience for both new viewers and longtime fans.

The film also featured a talented supporting cast, including Sharmila Tagore, Parmeet Sethi, Kiran Kumar, Sushma Seth, and Manjeet Kullar, adding emotional depth to the story.

On the work front, Suniel Shetty was recently seen in Netflix’s romantic comedy Nadaaniyan, while Akshay Kumar was last seen in Kesari: Chapter 2. He’s also gearing up for his upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla alongside Tabu, Paresh Rawal, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

