Jin's Don't Say You Love Me: Fans want to know why BTS member is holding hands with Shin Se Kyung; singer's response is hilarious

BTS’ Jin is about to step into a new role—one that has him donning the ultimate ‘boyfriend vibes’. After spending time with his beloved Tuna (yes, you read that right), Jin’s next phase involves something a little more romantic.

The poster for BTS' Jin’s upcoming track Don’t Say You Love Me, part of his second solo album ECHO, has been released. In it, Jin is seen with a mystery woman (actress Shin Se Kyung). In the poster, she is pulling his hand, facing away from the camera. Cue the heartbreak. Worldwide Handsome with another girl? ARMYs are screaming, crying, and throwing up.

The poster teases a bittersweet story of love on the edge—a couple slowly drifting apart. But instead of being heartbroken, fans have been cracking up, all thanks to Jin’s hilarious antics on Weverse.

Known for his deadpan humor and savage comebacks, Jin didn’t disappoint this time either.

One fan, referencing the poster where a woman pulls Jin’s hand, asked cheekily if it was Tuna holding his hand. A shout-out to Super Tuna, his fun digital single released on October 11, 2024, born out of his love for fishing.

But it didn’t stop there.

Another ARMY asked Jin to drop a spoiler about the Don’t Say You Love Me music video, set to release on May 16. Without missing a beat, Jin replied, “There’s nothing special. My face came out a lot.” And ARMYs, ever dramatic, responded with things like, “Bro, your face is the special part.”

The fun continued when a fan dramatically asked, “Jin, are you and Super Tuna getting a divorce?” To which Jin replied, “I’ve never been married to a tuna.”

Jin’s reply? “Sorry. Also, Tuna doesn’t have hands.” Fans erupted. One commented, “Why is he like this?” Another wrote, “Send help”.

His no-nonsense tone mixed with perfect sarcasm had fans rolling. One even shared, “But didn’t you propose? What about that?” Another chimed in with a theory: Tuna rejected Jin’s proposal, broke his heart, and ECHO was born. Makes sense, right?

On a more serious note, Jin recently gave a sneak peek at the tracklist for ECHO. The lead single, Don’t Say You Love Me, explores the emotions of lovers standing on the edge of separation. BTS' Jin described the theme as “being unable to live without the other”, signaling a deep, emotional dive.

Despite all the playful chaos online, it’s clear that Jin’s bond with ARMYs remains as strong as ever. The way fans turn every teaser into a full-blown saga is peak fandom culture. And Jin? He just adds fuel to the fire in the most unserious, lovable way.

Whether it’s his heartfelt music or chaotic tuna lore, one thing is certain—Jin knows how to keep us hooked.

