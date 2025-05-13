EVERGLOW officially disbands after 6 years as Yuehua Ent contracts expire; no group promotions anymore?

EVERGLOW is officially disbanding, and it feels like the end of an era. After six years of unforgettable performances, the members—E:U, Kim Si Hyeon, Mia, Onda, Aisha, and Yiren, decided to part ways with Yuehua Entertainment. They won’t be renewing their contracts, and each member is now taking a step toward their future.

But after a long break in 2022, things started to slow down. In 2023 and 2024, they only released one single each. The silence was deafening. Fans couldn’t help but notice; now, the truth is out.

Yiren shared her frustration in March 2025, opening up about how the group hadn’t received any income since their debut. She loved performing, but the lack of support from their agency was hard to ignore. Yiren didn’t want to quit, but it became clear that something had to give, as per Maeil Kyungje.

Sharing an official statement, Yuehua Entertainment confirms the disbandment.

Hello. This is Yuehua Entertainment.

First of all, we would like to sincerely thank the fans who have loved and supported EVERGLOW.

After careful discussions, we have agreed to support EVERGLOW’s future and walk our own paths.

Thus, we would like to inform you that our exclusive contract with EVERGLOW will end in June 2025.

We are supporting EVERGLOW’s new endeavors after sharing many memories for such a long time, and we will support their future activities.

We ask that fans also send their support and encouragement as EVERGLOW embarks on their new journey in their respective areas.

Once again, we thank everyone who has loved EVERGLOW.

— Yuehua Entertainment

It's tough when a group like EVERGLOW, which had such a strong presence, disbands. They brought so much energy and joy to fans with their music and performances. Even though it's the end of that chapter, seeing the members moving forward and exploring new paths is encouraging. FOREVER's support will surely mean a lot as the members pursue their dreams.

As the girl group officially heads toward disbandment, fans have shared their opinions. Some express how hard it is to swallow the news, while others share cherished memories. One fan writes, "We will miss you, EVERGLOW."

Others leave comments wishing the best of luck to the members in whatever future activities they choose, in any field they pursue.

Debuting in March 2019, EVERGLOW quickly captured hearts with hits like Bon Bon Chocolat and DUN DUN. Their energy was electric, their visuals stunning, and their performances unforgettable. They were more than just a group—they were an experience.

