In 2009, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani teamed up on 3 Idiots, a film that redefined filmmaking in Indian Cinema. The film is not just a historic blockbuster, but also a textbook in that genre of filmmaking. 5 years later, the duo reunited on PK, which again went on to conquer the box office and win all the love from cinema-going. 11 Years after PK, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are in advanced talks for a reunion.

“Rajkummar Hirani was toying with 3 ideas, and he has finally decided to move ahead with a subject. He discussed the same with Aamir Khan, and the actor has also loved the world that Raju is developing. The two have principally agreed on the film, with the intent to take it on floors in 2026. The yet-untitled will be Rajkumar Hirani’s next directorial after Dunki,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further informed that the film is very much on the cards at the moment, and the things will move faster after the release of Sitaare Zameen Par. “It’s a slice-of-life film, with comedy and elements of inspiration. Aamir is kicked about the subject, as it also pushes the actor in him. The other details are kept under wraps. The film is in the forefront, and the final call will be taken post the release of Sitaare Zameen Par,” the source added.

Rajkumar Hirani was also in discussion with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal for a film each, but the dates didn’t align with either of two actors, due to their packed schedule. “Those two ideas are reserved by Rajkumar Hirani for the near future with RK and VK respectively. There is an intent to team up with both Ranbir and Vicky in the near future. Right now, Hirani's focus is on closing all the loops on his web-series, and then lock everything with Aamir to commence the pre-production for mid-2026 beginning,” the source concluded.

Before the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, there is a chance for Aamir to do another quick film, but at the moment, all his focus is on Sitaare Zameen Par, which is slated to hit the big screen on June 20. The actor is also in advanced talks with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a superhero film, aiming to go on floors in 2027. The other films in consideration for Aamir Khan includes the Kishore Kumar Biopic, and two comedies with Rajkumar Santoshi among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

