Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer: Sportsman spirit to empathy, 5 life lessons to learn from comedy drama's characters

After the commercial success of Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan is coming up with its sequel titled Sitaare Zameen Par. The trailer of the sports comedy drama just dropped, and director R.S. Prasanna introduced 10 new faces in the industry. The 3-minute 29-second clip is not just a wholesome entertainer, but there are multiple life lessons that can be learned from the new characters.

Advertisement

5 life lessons to learn from the characters of Sitaare Zameen Par:

1. To make light of every situation

A talented basketball coach (played by Aamir Khan) is tasked with training a new team that barely has any experience in the sport. On their first day, when one of the players kicks the basketball and breaks a tubelight, the coach gets angry. But instead of getting all worked up, the players make light of the situation by rejoicing over the ‘sixer’ hit by one of their pals.

2. Fighting your own battles

Sitaare Zameen Par uses the female character to disseminate some important life lessons, one being that everyone is capable of fighting their own battles. When the female player encounters a miscreant on the bus, she deals with him the right way, sending everyone in shock.

3. Empathy for others

Aamir Khan’s character thinks, “Team toh normal logon ki banti hai (A team is made by normal people),” but Gurpal Singh’s character tells him that everyone has their own normal. This is when we see how compassionate and empathetic the players are towards each other and even towards animals.

Advertisement

4. Sportsman spirit

On the match day, when the coach asks his team members to brutally take down the opponents, the only female member in Khan’s team says, “Nhi. Hum jeetney k liye aae hai, bezatti karne k liye nhi (We’re here to win, not to humiliate others)”, teaching us a very important life lesson about sportsman spirit.

5. Teamwork makes the dream work

Despite all the hesitation and roadblocks, Coach Sir and the team members come together and showcase a splendid game of basketball. Their spirit proves that teamwork makes the dream work.

Coming to the film, Sitaare Zameen Par is a sports comedy drama film produced by Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit, and Ravi Bhagchandka. Penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma, it is scheduled to hit cinemas on June 20, 2025.

Apart from Aamir, Genelia Deshmukh, and Dolly Ahluwalia, the film also features Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Advertisement

Check out the trailer below:

ALSO READ: Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer HIGHLIGHTS: 6 best moments that promise the comic caper will be a wholesome family drama