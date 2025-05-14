Cannes 2025: Just Jacqueline Fernandez with her beauty and panache, jetting off to make 2nd appearance at French Riviera; WATCH

After the MET Gala 2025 madness, B-town celebs are jetting off to the French Riviera to be part of the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. On May 13, 2025, the event kicked off with a grand opening ceremony. A while ago, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez jetted off from Mumbai airport to attend the coveted global event. Check it out!

Advertisement

A while ago, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Jacqueline Fernandez will be making a dazzling appearance, for the second time, at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Confirming this piece of information, the Race 2 actress was spotted at Mumbai airport a while ago, flying to attend the global event.

In a video posted by Pinkvilla’s social media handle, the model-actor can be seen getting out of her swanky luxury car. She was quick to greet the shutterbugs who captured her in action. As she headed towards the entry gate, the smile on her face proved how excited and happy she was to fly to a town in the French Riviera, France. While making her way inside, she also sweetly interacted with the shutterbugs and later posed for them too.

Jacqueline Fernandez jets off to Cannes 2025:

To refresh your memory, the Kick actress made her head-turning debut at the Cannes Film Festival back in 2024. At the event last year, she was seen in a shimmering rose gold outfit, which impressed many. Since she is one of the fashionistas of Bollywood, it would be interesting to see what she wears this time to the red carpet of the grand film festival.

Advertisement

While Jacqueline is on her way to make her presence felt at the event, she will also be joined by Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, who will be representing their movie, Homebound. On the opening day, filmmaker Payal Kapadia and actress Urvashi Rautela made stylish appearances.

Apart from them, Alia Bhatt, Homebound producer Karan Johar, director Neeraj Ghaywan, senior actress Sharmila Tagore, Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and pregnant Kiara Advani will also be in attendance.

For more updates about the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2025, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2025: Know about Indian films making it big at prestigious film festival; Homebound to Tanvi The Great