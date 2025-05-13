Sitaare Zameen Par: Riteish Deshmukh has already seen Aamir Khan and wife Genelia’s trailer and his reaction is raising our excitement

Aamir Khan’s upcoming comedy caper Sitaare Zameen Par, co-starring Genelia Deshmukh, already has everyone’s attention. The makers recently announced that the trailer is set to release tonight across satellite and social media platforms. Ahead of its release, Riteish Deshmukh, who has already seen the trailer, approved of it and his reaction has left fans all the more excited.

On May 13, Riteish Deshmukh took to his X (formerly Twitter) and made a special mention of the trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par. He kept his remarks short yet significant. He wrote, "Extraordinary trailer #SitareZameenPar."

Take a look

It was just a few hours back, Aamir Khan Productions posted a creative video on their Instagram handle to announce the time of Sitaare Zameen Par’s trailer release.

The short yet quirky video showed miniatures of the actors playing basketball players in the film alongside Khan. The video concluded with a picture of a basketball that revealed that the trailer will be dropped tonight, i.e., May 13.

Notably, Mr. Perfectionist didn’t take the usual route to launch the trailer in a grand event. It has been revealed that the promotional asset will be released on Satellite first, i.e., on Zee Network Channels at 7:50-8:10 PM and later on social media at Aamir Khan Production’s social media handles at 8:20 PM.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film is set to introduce 10 new faces in the industry, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

The upcoming film is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma and produced by Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit and Ravi Bhagchandka. It is set to release in theaters next month on June 20, 2025.

Riteish Deshmukh, on the other hand, will be next seen in Akshay Kumar-led Housefull 5. The fifth installment of the beloved franchise also features Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

The film set against the backdrop of a cruise is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Mark your calendars for this one too, as it is set to arrive on big screens on June 6, 2025.

