5 Celeb PHOTO Spottings: Anushka Sharma slays in traditional attire with Virat Kohli, Ajay Devgn rocks rugged look and more

It’s been a hectic day for Bollywood shutterbugs as several stars from Tinseltown were spotted out and about. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made a head-turning appearance at Mumbai airport. Ajay Devgn, Sharvari, Raveena Tandon, and Jacqueline Fernandez also stole the spotlight on May 13, 2025.

1. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli arrive hand-in-hand

After announcing his retirement from Test cricket, Virat Kohli took a spiritual trip with his wife, actress Anushka Sharma. The couple was spotted heading to Vrindavan, hand-in-hand. While the Highway actress succeeded in winning hearts with her simple look in Indian attire, the Indian cricketer looked dapper in his casual outfit.

2. Ajay Devgn goes casual for a day outing

Ajay Devgn, who is busy with multiple upcoming films, was spotted outside a film studio in Mumbai. The actor, who was probably there to attend meetings regarding his next projects, rocked a rugged look. The Singham Again star arrived donning a blue shirt with a pair of dark blue denims and sneakers.

3. Sharvari sweetly poses for the paparazzi

Munjya fame Sharvari Wagh stunned with her athletic look on May 13, 2025. The B-town diva looked fresh and adorable in a pink top, which he paired with matching pants. Wagh layered up with a short white jacket and completed her look with a pair of matching shoes.

4. Jacqueline Fernandez jets off to Cannes 2025

Race 2 actress Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the attendees of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2025. Recently, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport, heading to make her second appearance at the French Riviera. She even interacted with the paparazzi, smiling and posing for them before exiting the public space.

5. Raveena Tandon beats mid-week blues in style

Veteran Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon surely knows how to make her presence felt. The celebrity decided to dress up in shades of blue to beat mid-week blues. At the Mumbai airport, the Patna Shuklla star arrived rocking a light-blue shirt, which she paired with comfy blue denims. She even matched her luxury bag with her attire and completed her look with an adorable smile.

