'Bheje mein keede lagte hai vahan': Pavitra Rishta's Usha Nadkarni reveals participating in Bigg Boss Marathi was biggest mistake

Usha Nadkarni, the veteran actor who rose to fame after her stint in Pavitra Rishta, had been a part of the acting world for many years. After becoming a household name with her character Savita, the actress participated in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1. While speaking to us recently, Nadkarni shared how she had a "bad experience" of doing Bigg Boss Marathi and mentioned that people go mad after doing the show.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Usha Nadkarni recalled her experience doing Bigg Boss Marathi Season 1. She disclosed, "Bigg Boss ke voh 77 days, paagal ho gayi thi. Bheje mei keede lagte hai vaha. Baki sabke lagte hai ki nahi malum nahi par mere bheje mei keede lage the (Those 77 days of Bigg Boss, I'd gone mad. Mind gets infected. I don't know about others, but I'd gotten it)."

She recalled how she had many questions about her own house when she returned home after her stint in Bigg Boss Marathi 1. Nadkarni revealed, "Aane ke baad maine turant pucha darwaze pe khadi thi, bhai ne darwaza khola toh maine pucha 'Yeh hall chota kyu ho gaya?' Bhai bola 'Chota hai? Tu andar aa. Vaha bade ghar pe rehkar aayi toh tujhe ye sab chota lagta hai.' (When I came, I was standing at the door, and my brother opened the door. I asked him if the hall had gotten small. Brother told me, 'Is it small? You have stayed in a big house, so this house is small for you.')."

Further, the Pavitra Rishta actress elaborated that she had forgotten a few things after her stint in the controversial reality show. Usha continued, "Aane ke baad muje mera telephone number yaad nahi tha, telephone lagana..sab bhul gayi thi. Kyuki duniya se kuch tumhara sampark rehta nahi hai. (After coming, I'd forgotten my telephone number. How to dial a number. I'd forgotten everything. Because there is no connection with the outer world)."

The 79-year-old actor shared how people get mad after doing the controversial show. She added, "Sab pagal jaise hote hai. Mera toh experience bohot kharab tha. Firse bulayenge toh nahi jaane wali hu. Vahi namaskar karke aa jaungi (Everyone gets mad. I had a very bad experience. If they call me again, I won't go. I will join my hands)."

In the same interview, Usha Nadkarni spoke about her stint in Pavitra Rishta and gave us a tour of her house. She even shared her personal life struggles while talking to us.

On the professional front, Usha Nakarni was last seen in the hit cooking reality show, Celebrity MasterChef.

