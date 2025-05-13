Lee Jae Wook's Dear Hongrang: Jo Bo Ah shakes off Kim Soo Hyun and Knock-Off pressure with first project since marriage

Jo Bo Ah and Kim Sae Ron’s highly anticipated Disney+ series Knock Off was recently postponed indefinitely due to a minor dating controversy involving Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron. Originally planned for release this year, the series was delayed, leaving fans and the cast in suspense. Despite the unexpected turn of events, Jo Bo Ah remained determined and focused.

Rather than letting the pressures of Knock Off weigh her down, Jo Bo Ah pushed forward, taking on her first project post-marriage, Dear Hongrang. In a press conference for the Netflix series, Jo Bo Ah shared her excitement and mixed emotions about the project. "We filmed for a long time," she said. "After a long post-production process, we’re finally ready to present it to you all." She admitted feeling both nervous and excited as the release neared.

When asked about why she chose Dear Hongrang, Jo Bo Ah revealed that it was the sibling bond at the heart of the series that drew her to the script. "I’ve always had a deep affection for my younger brother, and I really admire the love between siblings," she said. "That’s why I wanted to play the role of Sim Jae I."

Speaking about her co-star, Lee Jae Wook, Jo Bo Ah praised his professionalism and attitude. "He was sincere, passionate, and fully dedicated to his character," she shared. "I really respected him and learned a lot from him while working together."

Although Knock Off was originally meant to be Jo Bo Ah’s first project after marriage, the delays pushed Dear Hongrang to the forefront. Despite the changes, Jo Bo Ah remains optimistic and ready to embrace her new role.

In the late Joseon Dynasty, a wealthy family known for its success in the art trade is shaken when their son, Hong Rang, suddenly returns after disappearing for ten years. But something is wrong—he has no memory of his childhood or who he is.

His half-sister, Jae I, once very close to him, is now left with more questions than answers. She’s smart and graceful, but life hasn’t been kind. She lives with an abusive stepmother and a father who hardly pays attention to her. When Hong Rang disappeared, he took with him the only person she could truly rely on.

Now, as Hong Rang tries to piece together his lost past and find out who he is, Jae I is just as determined to uncover the truth about what happened to him—and what their family may be hiding.

It’s refreshing to see Jo Bo Ah returning to the screen with a strong character and an equally strong co-star in Dear Hongrang. For those wondering about the release date, the first episode premieres on May 16 on Netflix.

