EXO's Suho praised as 'thoughtful' leader for THIS kind gesture towards juniors NCT WISH at SMTOWN LIVE in LA 2025

Several SM Entertainment artists are currently touring together to perform special stages celebrating the agency's 30th anniversary. During their recently concluded LA concert, a sweet act by EXO sunbaenims (seniors) towards their NCT WISH hoobaes (juniors) won hearts. The rookie group missed being a part of the show due to visa issues; however, EXO made their presence felt in an innovative way.

NCT WISH, who was part of all the previous SMTOWN Live concerts, was supposed to perform in its Los Angeles leg as well. However, due to unforeseen visa delays, they had to opt out last minute, saddening fans. However, their dedicated supporters still flaunted their posters and banners during the show. As the LA show was about to end, the SM Entertainment artists prepared to take their customary group picture. Amid all the chaos, they did not forget their newest K-pop boy band, NCT WISH.

As EXO leader Suho spotted a fan with a flag consisting of the NCT WISH members' picture, he quickly asked a staff member to bring it to him. He and Chanyeol carried it over to the photo zone to make sure they were included in the groupie. NCT and SuperM's Ten had a huge smile on seeing the flag. Chanyeol and Super Junior's Donghae posed with the flag during the photoshoot, melting fans with the heartwarming incident. SM artists once again proved why they're known as the 'SM family,' demonstrating their strong bond and unity.

Chanyeol held on to the flag till the end and as the artists prepared to leave the stage, he cutely said, "I love NCT WISHie," creating an endearing moment for the fans to cherish. Fans called them "so thoughtful." Many fans shared the clips online, with most of them commenting how proud they were to stan gentlemen like EXO. They proved to be the kind of seniors every junior would love to be around.

Suho's instinctive consideration for others likely stems from his 13 years of experience leading EXO. His warm and kind demeanor has set a commendable example for younger artists in the industry to emulate.