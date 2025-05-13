Meet Ali Fazal who found true calling after life-changing injury, debuted with Aamir Khan, worked in Hollywood and now rules OTT

Life rarely follows a straight path. Often, unexpected turns lead us to destinations we never imagined. As the saying goes, "When one door closes, another opens," and life finds a way to move forward. A perfect example of this is Ali Fazal. Long before he became a celebrated name in Bollywood and carved a space for himself in Hollywood, Fazal's life was far from the lights and luxury of showbiz. His journey is a reminder that even the most unassuming beginnings can lead to remarkable achievements.

Born in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and raised in Allahabad, Ali studied at La Martiniere College in Lucknow and later at The Doon School in Dehradun, one of India’s most prestigious boarding schools. Interestingly, acting was never his first dream.

Before stepping into the world of films, Ali was an active participant in school plays and had a deep interest in basketball. In fact, he once dreamt of playing professionally and even represented his school at national-level tournaments.

Before stepping into the world of cinema, the Fukrey actor had his sights set on a completely different dream. During his school years in Uttarakhand, Ali was an avid basketball player and even captained his school team.

He actively participated in intercollegiate and zonal-level tournaments and had once aspired to represent India in the sport. However, fate had other plans. During one of the matches, Ali suffered a severe shoulder injury that led to a dislocation, eventually requiring surgery.

This incident became a turning point in his life. On medical advice, he was asked to stay away from rigorous sports and instead shift his focus toward cultural activities.

It wasn’t until his time at St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied economics, that he discovered a serious passion for theatre.

With that shift came a newfound passion, theatre. What started as a means to stay engaged soon became a calling.

Ali Fazal began his journey in Bollywood with a brief but notable cameo in the blockbuster film 3 Idiots, which starred Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Boman Irani.

Though his screen time was limited, it marked the beginning of a promising career. He went on to appear in films such as Always Kabhi Kabhi, Khamoshiyan, and Fukrey, where he gained wider recognition for his performances. His talent also took him to international cinema with a role in the Hollywood hit Furious 7.

Fazal’s breakthrough came with the massively popular Amazon Prime series Mirzapur, where he essayed the role of Guddu Pandit. His intense and layered portrayal of the character earned him widespread acclaim.

The series also features stellar performances by Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, and Harshita Gaur.

Looking ahead, Ali will be seen in Metro… In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. The ensemble cast includes Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, and Anupam Kher.

