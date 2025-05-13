POLL: Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor; which Bollywood celeb are you excited to see dazzle at Cannes 2025? VOTE

The D-Day is finally here as the coveted 78th Edition of the Cannes Film Festival 2025 is set to begin in sometime, i.e., May 13. While the internet is already looking forward to seeing their favorite stars make an appearance in their best fashion, here’s your chance to vote for the celebrity you’re excited about.

1. Aishwarya Rai

The Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai is all set to dazzle at the prestigious event yet again. Every year, the actress is known for turning heads with her bold fashion appearances. She has also been accompanied by her and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter, Aaradhya, for the past few years.

2. Alia Bhatt

The ardent fans of Alia Bhatt are waiting for Cannes with bated breath. The actress has already made waves on several international platforms with her presence, such as the MET Gala.

3. Janhvi Kapoor

The news of Janhvi Kapoor attending Cannes 2025 has already left the internet users quite excited. She will be attending the star-studded event for the premiere of her film, Homebound.

4. Ishaan Khatter

Not only Janhvi Kapoor but Ishaan Khatter, who is also a part of Karan Johar-backed film, Homebound, directed by Vishal Jethwa, will be making his debut at the coveted event.

5. Nitanshi Goel

Laapataa Ladies’ fame Nitanshi Goel is all set to become the youngest actor to attend the significant film festival. Her international popularity has been on the rise after Kiran Rao’s directorial was submitted as India’s official entry at the 97th Academy Awards.



6. Jacqueline Fernandez

After her impressive debut last year 2024, Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to turn heads on the global platform for the second time.

In addition to the above-mentioned names, other Bollywood celebrities, including Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal, Anupam Kher, Payal Kapadia, Shalini Passi, Vishal Jethwa, Parul Gulati, and director Neeraj Ghaywan, are expected to walk the red carpet.

