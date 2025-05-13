Jung Kyung Ho says there’s 'nothing to brag about' if he doesn’t mention GF Choi Sooyoung as he reflects on 12-year relationship

Jung Kyung Ho and his long-time girlfriend, Choi Sooyoung, have been in a relationship for not just one, two, or five years—but for 12 long years. They are considered one of the most-loved celebrity couples. Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung and her affection towards her boyfriend, and vice versa, have always been received positively by fans.

On May 12, 2025, Jung Kyung Ho appeared as a guest on the Zzanbro YouTube channel. The host and guest shared light-hearted conversations and had a gala time. At the beginning of the episode, host Shin Dong Yeop clarified that Kyung Ho’s agency had instructed them not to mention his girlfriend. “Kyung Ho’s agency asked us to refrain from talking about his girlfriend,” said the host.

However, being the devoted boyfriend that he is, Jung Kyung Ho didn't hesitate to address the topic. He responded, “It’s okay to some extent. Not talking about it at all would be a bit strange.” He further remarked with a smile, “It’s not like I have anything else to brag about,” acknowledging that their relationship is already well-known and there’s nothing to hide.

Jung Kyung Ho added, “I really think that if it weren't for this woman, I would have been really disappointed and would have been a bad actor. But I feel like she's someone I'm grateful for, like a father.”

The couple confirmed their relationship in 2014 and have now been dating for around 12 years. Fans are excited to see what’s next for this beloved pair.

On the other hand, Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung is making waves with her upcoming Hollywood debut in Ballerina: From the World of John Wick, set to release on June 6, 2025. She takes on the role of Katla Park, the daughter of Il Seong, a trusted ally of the Ruska Roma.

Her character becomes the focus of Eve Macarro (played by Ana de Armas), who’s on a mission to protect her.

Speaking of Jung Kyung Ho, he’s all set to light up 2025 with two fresh dramas. First up is Oh My Ghost Clients, premiering May 30. He plays Noh Moo Jin, a labor attorney who, after a near-death experience, starts seeing ghosts and ends up solving their unfinished business. Co-starring Seol In Ah as his sharp-tongued sister-in-law and Cha Hak Yeon as a quirky ex-journalist.

Later in the year, he’ll return in Pro Bono, a legal drama where he plays a former judge who becomes a public interest lawyer. Teaming up with So Joo Yeon, the two fight for justice. With director Kim Sung Yoon (Itaewon Class) and writer Moon Yoo Seok (The Devil Judge) behind it, this one’s already generating buzz.

