‘Prasanna ho?’: WATCH how Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli respond to Premanand Ji Maharaj’s question

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the power couple, enjoy a mammoth amount of stardom that can widely be attributed to their professional achievements. Nonetheless, the couple's spiritual inclination often inspires their fans, and now, once again, the couple paid an occasional visit to Premanand Ji Maharaj after the cricketer announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Today, on May 12, a video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli arriving at Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan went viral online. Now, hours later, several videos and pictures of the powerful couple have been making waves online as they visited Premanand Ji Maharaj.

One of the viral videos showed the couple entering the room, and when introduced to the spiritual Guru, they bowed down in front of him to seek his blessings. In response to this, he asked the couple, "Prasanna ho (Are you happy)?"

Virat, who recently announced his retirement from the Test cricket match, flashed beamed wide smile and nodded his head in agreement. His wife, Anushka, also had a big smile on her face while she looked at her husband. The couple later settled and sat on the ground with folded hands as they attentively listened to Premanand Ji.

Watch the viral video and picture

Reacting to the post, several internet users shared their observations and flooded the comments section. A user pointed, "She is crying," another fan stated, "He deserves quality time with family post retirement," while a third fan commented, " King for a reason," while another chimed in, "Let him enjoy the Spiritual and personal life ahead with his family."

For the latest visit, Anushka was seen in a traditional white embroidered suit while Kohli opted for a simple pant shirt.

It was on Monday, May 12 Virat Kohli announced his decision to retire from Test Cricket with a post on his social media. He reflected on his 14-year-old journey and a part of his long caption read, "As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for."

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Suniel Shetty, and more reacted to the announcement.

