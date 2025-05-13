Daesung feels marriage pressure as fellow BIGBANG member Taeyang boasts about dad duties to young son

BIGBANG member Daesung recently hosted a "marriage promotion special" episode of his YouTube show Zip Daesung. Featuring Dynamic Duo's Gaeko and Choi Ja, the fun episode includes conversations regarding marriage and children. During then, Taeyang was brought up, with heartwarming revelations of his diligent dad duties being made. Fans gushed over the K-pop star's soft, family-man side, which is absolutely different from his bold artist side.

Daesung jokingly referred to the episode as a marriage promotion special since the guests, Dynamic Duo members, were married, and everyone around him was nudging him to get hitched. His words made it seem like he felt a bit of pressure to join the married men's club as well. Interestingly, his fellow BIGBANG member Taeyang was among those seemingly eager to hear Daesung's wedding bells ring. The mention of Taeyang in such a conversation was kind of unexpected for the fans, as it goes against his cool guy image.

Gaeko further highlighted Taeyang's devoted family man side by talking about his parental duties. He said, "Young Bae (Taeyang's real name) is pretty famous for that (being a good dad). People say he’s super dedicated to taking his kid to and from school." Daesung echoes the statement, saying, "I agree." Fans adored this glimpse into his personal life, calling him "best dad." It showcased a sweet side of Taeyang, who, beyond all the stardom, was just another loving and caring dad.

Taeyang lights up with a bright smile whenever he mentions his little one during his variety show appearances. Fans love getting a sneak peek of this lesser-known side of his. The fact that he makes time in his busy schedule to look after his son's school commute is heartwarming. This sets a high standard for fellow dads, and for an unmarried man like Daesung, it's natural to feel the pressure to start a family.

Taeyang's wife, actress Min Hyo Rin, likely deserves credit for bringing out this softer side of him. The couple married in February 2018 and welcomed their first son in November 2021, solidifying their status as one of the industry's most adored pairs.

