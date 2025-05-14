The Royals: THIS ace chef was flooded with texts from fans after his debut in Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar’s rom-com

Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar recently shared screen space in directors Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana’s TV series, The Royals. While the show revolves around the two ace Bollywood actors, it also features many new faces like celebrity chef Saransh Goila. He recently revealed that after watching his cameo appearance as Chef Clinton, his admirers flooded him with lovely messages

In episodes 4 and 5 of the Netflix show, The Royals, the audience saw celebrity chef Saransh Goila making a special appearance. He played the role of Chef Clinton, who not only judged a cooking show but was also the inspiration behind Digvijay Singh (played by Vihaan Samat) pursuing his dream of becoming a chef.

On May 13, 2025, Goila took to his Instagram handle and spoke about his debut acting project. The entrepreneur shared multiple behind-the-scenes clips from the series and shared his experience of being in front of the camera. Through the images featuring Samat, actress Yashaswini Dayama, director Priyanka Ghose, and more, he also revealed a secret.

Saransh stated that he professionally trained as an actor at Barry John Acting Studio in 2010. Finally, after 15 years, his training came in handy. In the caption, the chef also stated, “MY ACTING DEBUT is here! A little cameo in THE ROYALS on NETFLIX. Chef Clinton ki performance kaisi lagi doston? My DMs and WhatsApp both are flooded with messages of how surprised people are to spot me in this show.” Looking at the immense love showered on him, he asked his followers, “Thank you for the love! Also, should we act more?”

Saransh Goila talks about his acting debut in The Royals:

Coming to the series, The Royals tells the tale of a Maharaja and an ambitious CEO who come together to revive a palace and make it into a successful hospitality venture. While Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar take the lead, they are joined by Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Dino Morea, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Lisa Mishra, Sumukhi Suresh, Shweta Salve, Kavya Trehan, and many others.

