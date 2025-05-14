Preity Zinta has best wish for Virat Kohli as he says goodbye to Test Cricket; who is chopping onions?

Virat Kohli's sudden retirement from Test cricket on May 12 left fans across the globe stunned and emotional. The former Indian cricket captain, known for his fiery energy and unmatched consistency in the longest format of the game, received an outpouring of love from fellow cricketers, celebrities, and millions of admirers. Among the heartfelt tributes was one from Bollywood star and IPL team co-owner Preity Zinta, whose reaction summed up what many fans were feeling: “Test cricket won’t be the same without Virat.”



During an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on X (formerly Twitter), a fan asked Preity about her thoughts on Kohli’s retirement. Her reply was filled with admiration and emotion. “I saw Test cricket mainly for Virat,” she wrote. “He infused so much passion and so much character into the game with his competitiveness and the desire to excel. I don’t think Test cricket will ever be the same again. I wish him well and all the best for his future. Our current Indian players will have big shoes to fill, because the likes of Virat, Rohit, and Ashwin are not playing Test cricket anymore.”



Fans were quick to agree with Preity. One user commented, “So true. Watching Test cricket during Virat’s era was a different experience, full of fire and pride.” Another said, “Even for us, he filled Test cricket with passion, energy, and what not.” A third echoed, “Same. It won’t be the same again.”



Over the years, Virat Kohli has built a legacy in red-ball cricket that’s hard to match. His aggressive leadership style, memorable centuries, and dedication to the game earned him respect from critics and love from fans. Even Preity, who co-owns the Punjab Kings IPL team, admitted that it was Kohli who kept her watching Test cricket.

Advertisement

Have a look:

A sweet moment from earlier this year resurfaced online after the retirement announcement. Following an IPL match between PBKS and RCB, photos showed Virat showing Preity pictures of his children, with both stars smiling warmly during the exchange. Fans loved the candid moment, which showcased their bond beyond cricket and Bollywood.



Meanwhile, Virat’s wife, actress Anushka Sharma, also posted a touching note on Instagram. Reflecting on her husband’s journey, she wrote, “They’ll talk about the records and the milestones — but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game... Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire from international cricket in whites — but you’ve always followed your heart.”



On the work front, Preity Zinta is gearing up for her big-screen comeback with Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. The film, which also stars Sunny Deol, Ali Fazal, and Shabana Azmi, is set to release in June 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Preity Zinta confirms she and Virat Kohli showed each other photos of their children during IPL 2025, find more