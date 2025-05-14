SNL's Sarah Sherman on Massive Backlash to her Aimee Lou Wood Impersonation: 'I Never Meant to Hurt Anyone...'

The Saturday Night Live star Sarah Sherman addressed the backlash she faced after impersonating Aimee Lou Wood in the parody of The White Lotus. In conversation with Vanity Fair, the comedian shared that she was initially excited to play the role, stating that Wood’s character in the show is quite iconic. Sherman claimed that hurting anyone was never her intention.

Following the April 12 gig, the Sex Education star took to her Instagram account and posted that she did not find her imitation to be funny. Sharing a clip of the episode, Wood wrote, "I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny."

The actress further noted, “Yes, take the p--s for sure—that’s what the show is about—but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

Meanwhile, clarifying her stand in the whole controversy, Sherman revealed to the media portal, “I was excited to play her because she’s so iconic; her character is so iconic."

The comedian continued, "And I f--king obviously never meant to hurt anyone’s feelings. Never in a million years did I get into comedy to make anyone upset. I feel terrible that anyone would feel bad.”

After the episode aired, many celebrities from the industry supported Lou Wood, stating that she was beautiful, despite anyone saying otherwise.

Meanwhile, further in the talks with the outlet, the comedian-actress revealed, “You’re playing a lot of different parts; you’re doing a lot of different roles that you’re not in control of. A lot of the process of the show has been, to me—how am I answering this? Staying vigilant but also being a part of the show—that is your job."

While many celebrities slammed Sherman for playing the part, Walton Goggins praised the actors and the act amid the alleged rift with his co-star, Lou Wood.

All episodes of The White Lotus are available to stream on HBO.

