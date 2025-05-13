Cannes 2025: All We Imagine As Light's director Payal Kapadia returns to prestigious film festival; this time in special role

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia made a striking return to the Cannes Film Festival this year. After creating history at the festival in 2024, she is now back in 2025, not as a competitor, but as a jury member. Kapadia joined several global artists as part of the official jury panel at the 78th edition of the prestigious event.



Kapadia walked the red carpet and attended a photocall at the film festival's grand opening ceremony in Cannes, France. She stood alongside renowned jury members, including Cannes jury president Juliette Binoche.

Other jury members present were American actor and director Halle Berry, Italian actor Alba Rohrwacher, Mexican filmmaker Carlos Reygadas, French-Moroccan author Leila Slimani, American actor Jeremy Strong, Korean director Hong Sang-soo, and Congolese director Dieudo Hamadi.



For the event, Payal Kapadia wore a blue blouse and a red asymmetrical skirt. Her outfit was designed by Payal Khandwala, who also styled her for the Golden Globes red carpet earlier this year.



This year marks a special return for Kapadia. In 2024, she made history at Cannes by winning the Grand Prix for her debut feature film All We Imagine As Light. The film, a Malayalam-Hindi co-production between India and France, was the first Indian movie in 30 years to compete in the Cannes Competition section.



Kapadia's presence on the jury highlights her growing influence in global cinema. Her participation is also a moment of pride for Indian filmmakers, as it shows recognition on an international level. As part of the jury, she will help choose the winners for this year's Competition category, which features 21 films. The top honor, the Palme d'Or, will be announced at the festival's closing ceremony on May 24, 2025.



The Cannes Film Festival is one of the biggest platforms in the world for filmmakers, actors, and artists. Being part of the jury is a significant achievement, and Payal's inclusion shows how far Indian cinema has come on the global stage.

Her return to Cannes not only celebrates her work but also opens doors for more Indian talent to shine internationally. The 78th annual Cannes Film Festival is taking place from May 13 to May 24, 2025. French actress Juliette Binoche serves as jury president for the main competition.

