Aamir Khan reveals unique trailer launch plan in new VIDEO; here’s when and where to watch it
Aamir Khan has finally unveiled the trailer release plans for his upcoming comedy film Sitaare Zameen Par. Here's when and where you can watch it.
Ever since the first look poster of Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par was released, fans have been eagerly waiting for more promotional content. Now, as a treat for fans, the makers have officially announced that the trailer of the upcoming comedy film will release tonight, i.e., May 13.
On May 13, Aamir Khan Productions took to their Instagram handle to share a quirky yet creative video. It featured miniatures of the characters, seen as basketball players alongside Khan, exuding the film’s signature goofy energy. Dressed in yellow jerseys and shorts, the word “Sitaare” was printed on their outfits, with each player sporting a unique number.
One can also hear the “Hip Hip Hurray” song playing in the background of the video, adding to the cheerful and celebratory vibe. And since Aamir Khan is known for his unconventional choices, it’s no surprise that the highly anticipated trailer launch follows a unique path.
Instead of a typical grand event, the superstar has opted to premiere the trailer on television first—specifically on Zee Network channels between 7:50 and 8:10 pm. It will then be released on Aamir Khan Productions’ social media handles at 8:20 pm. The announcement post was captioned, “Our Sitaares are popping out of excitement as trailer drops tonight!”
Take a look
Several fans quickly took to the comments section to share their excitement. One enthusiastic user wrote, “A breath of fresh air. Super excited,” while another noted, “Music seems so, so fresh—can’t wait to see the trailer.”
A third fan chimed in with, “Our Sitaare are shining bright tonight! Let the excitement explode!” Meanwhile, another thrilled user shared, “Finally, the wait of 3 years is over… Aakhirkaar intezar khatm hua!”
Led by Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, Sitaare Zameen Par is set to introduce 10 debutant actors: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.
Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. Mark your calendars—Sitaare Zameen Par hits theaters on June 20, 2025. The story is penned by Divy Nidhi Sharma and produced by Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit, and Ravi Bhagchandka.
