Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer HIGHLIGHTS: 6 best moments that promise the comic caper will be a wholesome family drama

Aamir Khan has finally dropped the wholesome trailer of his upcoming comedy movie, Sitaare Zameen Par. The 3-minute 29-second clip gives the audience a peek into the family entertainer, which will hit cinemas on June 20, 2025. While there are several high points of the trailer that make it a promising watch, we narrowed down on the best moments that would touch hearts and bring smiles to many faces.

6 best moments from Sitaare Zameen Par’s trailer:

1. Aamir Khan’s character, a basketball coach, is furious after the court orders him to train a team of intellectually disabled players after he punched his senior. When he rants to his motherly figure, played by Dolly Ahluwalia, about being fined for calling the players ‘mad’, she makes him realize how disrespectful he is being by taking a dig at his short height. Her statement, “Tingu ko Tingu mat bolo,” just hits the right spot.

2. Another heartwarming moment from the trailer is when one of the special players gives the hesitant and strict coach a warm, fuzzy hug. Towards the end, we see how the coach learns that it’s their love language and finally reciprocates the same way.

3. The new basketball team assigned to the coach also includes a female player. When she meets with him, the coach asks, “Tum ladki ho? (Are you a girl?).” With a heroic attitude, she inquires her team, “Ye kon bewakoof hai? (Who is this stupid person?).” Don’t miss the reaction of Khan’s character when she teaches a lesson to a miscreant on a bus.

4. Genelia Deshmukh also plays a key role in the film. She is the one who sits down with the coach and talks to him about taking responsibility and giving his best to train the team.

5. Another heart-touching moment is when Dolly Ahluwalia’s character talks to the coach. She tells him how, over the years, she has fought for him, and now it's time for him to fight for new teammates.

6. Towards the end, we see how Sir motivates Satbir, giving him a long speech on focusing on to basket. This is when the young lad gives him a piece of his mind and says, “Sir, pehle aap chup rahiye. (Sir, first you shut up)”, leaving the coach scratching his head.

