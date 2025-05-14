Bella Hadid Struggled With ‘Self-Love Issues’ When She Met Cowboy Boyfriend Adan Banuelos: Know Their Love Story

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos' love story is nothing short of a fairy tale. The 28-year-old supermodel recently shared the sweet tale of how she first met the Mexican-American equestrian, 37, in an interview.

Speaking to British Vogue, Hadid revealed that she moved to Texas with his mom, Yolanda Hadid, when her stepfather was building a house there. At the time, the supermodel was struggling with chronic illness and "self-love issues," which forced her to relocate temporarily.

During a horse show, she crossed paths with Banuelos while getting a cowboy hat fitted. The moment she laid her eyes on him, she knew he was her soulmate.

"I saw him walk in and it was like a gust of fresh air," she told the publication. "So he basically came in, walked into the exhibit hall, which is where we do all of the show stuff. I was getting a cowboy hat fitted. I just saw him and I was like that's the… I always wanted the cowboy."

Hadid also revealed that Banuelos had no clue that she was famous, which felt like "a breath of fresh air" to her. Calling him "a gorgeous man," the supermodel went on to praise her beau. She revealed that Banuelos is the youngest Mexican cowboy to ever be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"He works for his family, he works for his customers, and he works to hopefully build a home and a family one day," she said.

Hadid and Banuelos first went public with their romance in October 2023. Her sister Gigi Hadid is also happily committed. She is dating Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper.

The supermodel recently made headlines for her Cannes 2025 red carpet look. Donning a custom black dress from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, she flaunted her toned legs through a sky-high slit. Her outfit featured cutouts but had a modest neckline.

