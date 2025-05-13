Did RIIZE’s Sungchan admit he doesn’t like Wonbin? Fans speculate tension after idol’s 'blatant' message

A recent message from RIIZE’s Sungchan has unexpectedly ignited debate among fans. Some are interpreting his words as a subtle confirmation of long-rumored tension between him and fellow group member Wonbin. Sungchan recently shared messages via the fan communication app Bubble. It initially seemed like a casual update but quickly became the subject of scrutiny across online communities.

In his post, Sungchan described a packed day filled with friendly activities alongside several idols. He wrote about playing a high-energy basketball game with EXO’s Chanyeol, NCT’s Mark and Chenle, and RIIZE’s member Shotaro. He also mentioned riding bikes with groupmates Anton and Sohee, as well as playing a game of ‘five in a row’ with Eunseok. His cheerful tone and playful “I won hehe” added to the seemingly light nature of the message.

However, what sparked attention was the notable absence of one name: Wonbin. Fans quickly pointed out that while Sungchan had taken the time to mention nearly all other RIIZE members in detail, Wonbin was left out completely. This omission led to speculation that it was not accidental, especially considering past rumors of awkwardness between the two.

The discussion soon spilled over to Korean online forums, where one post in particular gained major traction. It amassed tens of thousands of views. The original poster (OP) suggests that Sungchan and Wonbin's distant relationship has been noticeable for a while but was usually overlooked. They questioned, “How am I supposed to react to him mentioning each member individually, except one member?”

According to the OP, this wasn’t a one-off situation. They claimed that the perceived disconnect between Sungchan and Wonbin has been ongoing since the group’s debut. As quoted by Koreaboo, “The problem is that they have been like this all along,” they explained.

The OP made it clear they weren’t expecting the idols to be best friends. However, they questioned the professionalism of making such internal dynamics visible to fans. “I’m not saying you should force yourself to become close to someone you’re not close to, but as idols, shouldn’t they be able to hide it? Even in behind-the-scenes or Bubble messages, it looks like they are blatantly saying, ‘I don’t like this person’,” they wrote.

They concluded by noting that many groups have internal disagreements or mismatched personalities. However, rarely do those issues make their way into public-facing content. As the post gained momentum, so did the responses. While some fans echoed the OP’s concerns, others rushed to defend Sungchan. Supporters insist the criticism was unwarranted and overly speculative. A few also accused the OP of trying to create unnecessary division within the RIIZE fandom.

Neither SM Entertainment nor the RIIZE members have made any official statement about the rumors. For now, the situation remains a heated topic of discussion. Fans on both sides are dissecting the message and its implications.

