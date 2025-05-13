Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 4 boldest make-up looks from Cannes red carpet; purple lipstick tops the list

Aishwarya Rai has been a constant attendee at Cannes, turning heads with her mesmerizing aura. The actress has made unmatched fashion statements at the event that pop up in fashion and beauty conversations time and again. On that note, we are on the edge of our seats to discover what Aishwarya will pull off today (13th May) at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

And as we highly anticipate the 51-year-old’s glamorous return to Cannes, we can’t help but reminisce about Aishwarya’s previous looks at the French Riviera. So, let’s go down memory lane and admire the diva and her bold makeup looks:

1. Purple lipstick

Aishwarya Rai’s purple lipstick for Cannes 2016 was not just a quirky look but a challenge to stand out in the crowd, owning the scene like a fashion-forward diva. Rai gave a thumbs-up to her makeup artist team for this experimental lipstick hue, and as the pictures surfaced, her look sparked a debate on the internet.

However, the actress walked with panache in her bright purple lipstick paired with smoky black eyes and did not show any hint of insecurity, proving she will always be an icon.

2. Icy-blue winged eyeshadow

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress bedazzled the red carpet of Cannes 2024 in a dramatic ensemble, serving yet another daring look. She wore a sparkly silver and turquoise dress in a striking, theatrical silhouette. However, her eye makeup for this look was breathtaking as she flaunted perfectly winged eyeliner paired with kohl and icy blue winged eyeshadow. The bright blue eyelids complemented her shimmery flair beautifully.

3. Purple waterline

Only a few months after welcoming her daughter, Aaradhya, into the world, Mrs. Bachchan made a stunning appearance as a new mom at Cannes 2012. The fashionista wore a navy blue bodycon gown decorated with sequin appliques. For this look, the Fanney Khan actress adorned her eyes with shimmery purple eyeshadow below her waterline and silver glitter on the lids. She blended the eyeshadow with black kohl and winged eyeliner, serving bewitching looks.

4. Blue eyes

The world isn’t oblivious to Aishwarya Rai’s lethal face card and her mesmerizing blue-green eyes. Accentuating her beautiful eyes with shades of blue eyeshadow, Rai delivered a stunning and edgy look at Cannes 2016. With her signature kohl and winged eyeliner, the actress flaunted light blue shimmer on her eyelids and a darker shade below the waterline, framing her eyes gorgeously.

Bold, glamorous, or natural—whatever the makeup glam might be, it cannot overshadow Aishwarya Rai’s irresistible aura, and her Cannes looks are proof of that.

