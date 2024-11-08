Bollywood Newswrap November 8, 2024: Virat Kohli’s ‘chilled-out’ birthday with Anushka and kids, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announce pregnancy

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and death threats.

Today, November 8, 2024 was filled with important announcements and revelations. So, if you missed out on any important Bollywood news from today, we have got you covered. From Virat Kohli recalling his ‘chilled-out birthday celebration with Anushka and kids to Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announcing they are set to embrace parenthood, get updated on the highlights from the day.

Here are the top 5 newsmakers from November 8, 2024:

1. Virat Kohli revealed he enjoyed a ‘chilled-out’ birthday with wife, Anushka Sharma, kids Vamika and Akaa

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma prefer to keep their personal life away from media glares. But, they do share some insights about it once in a while in interviews or conversations. Recently, the senior cricketer attended an event for HSBC in Mumbai and revealed details about his 36th birthday on November 5, 2024.

He shared that he enjoyed a ‘chilled-out’ birthday with his family and the celebration as he enjoyed his time with Anushka and his kids at home. Also, Kohli mentioned that the birthday celebration was mainly for his daughter.

2. Shah Rukh Khan received death threat from a lawyer's stolen number who earlier filed complaint of objections against dialogue in 1994 film Anjaam

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan received death threats from an unknown caller and police began to investigate the case. PTI revealed that they found the number making threat calls belonged to a lawyer who claimed his phone was stolen before those calls were made.

However, it has been found that the lawyer in question, Faizan Khan, had previously filed a complaint against the actor over one of his dialogue about deer hunting in his 1994 film Anjaam.

3. Salman Khan received death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang as he shoots for Sikander with 4-tier security

Salman Khan, who is receiving daily threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, received a fresh death threat over one of his songs from the gang. As per a report in Mid-Day, the actor is meanwhile shooting in Hyderabad for his upcoming film Sikandar with a four-level security cover. A total of 50 to 70 guards at duty for his safety.

At the same time, the hotel where Khan is staying during this time has put high security measures. Also, the guests and staff are screened thoroughly.

4. Deepika Padukone was spotted with her daughter Dua and Ranveer Singh at the airport

Deepika Padukone was spotted with her daughter Dua and husband, Raveer as they went to Kalina airport. The actress held her daughter close to her while Singh was seen looking after them as the family of three left for their first vacation.

However, their faces weren't clearly seen as they avoided posing for the paps. But, the photos and videos of their appearance went viral and fans were delighted to get a glimpse of the newborn.

5. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announced pregnancy, will welcome their baby in 2025

One of the most admired couples in Bollywood, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announced they are set to welcome their first child together. They took to their Instagram handles and shared a collaborative post to share the news that read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon in 2025—Athiya and Rahul"

The couple immediately began receiving warm wishes from celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday, and more. Also, Suniel Shetty who is set to become a grandfather re-shared the post on his Instagram handle and penned, “Blessed.”