After Salman Khan gets 4-tier security amid Sikander shoot, actor receives new threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang over a song

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

Salman Khan has been receiving death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for quite some time now. The actor is currently shooting in Hyderabad for his upcoming movie Sikandar. It has been learned that he has a 4-tier security for the shoot. Now, another update has revealed that Salman got a fresh threat over a song.

A recent report in Mid-Day shared the details of Salman Khan’s four-level security cover for the Hyderabad schedule of Sikandar. A portal’s source shared that security measures have been increased at a palace hotel, which is the main filming location. Reportedly, guests staying at the hotel will have to go through the screening of the hotel as well as Salman’s security team.

The source added that only people with permission are allowed to enter the location after identity checks. The staff is also being screened regularly.

Explaining Salman’s four-tier security, the portal revealed, “This includes the private security detail, consisting of ex-paramilitary personnel, that has been hired. Then there is the team hand-picked by Salman’s long-time bodyguard Shera, and the cover that has been granted by the Hyderabad police and Mumbai police.” Apparently, the security team consists of 50 to 70 members.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police Traffic Control Room received a fresh threat for Salman Khan on the night of November 7, 2024. According to NDTV, the message made a reference to a song that allegedly mentions the names of Salman and Lawrence Bishnoi. It was a warning for the songwriter.

The news site shared that the message read as follows: "The songwriter's condition will be such that he will no longer be able to write songs. If Salman Khan has the courage, he should save them.”

As per ANI, a case has been registered against an unknown person by Worli Police, and the investigation is in progress.

Coming to Sikandar, the film is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. Sikandar is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Eid 2025.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

