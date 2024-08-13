Boman Irani recalls shooting for Aamir Khan-led 3 Idiots as he visits IIM Banglore; Netizens get nostalgic about 'masterpiece'

Boman Irani's role in Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots is undoubtedly unforgettable for fans and cinema lovers. Recently, Irani visited IIM Bangalore and reminisced about filming his famous character Virus at the renowned college 15 years ago. Netizens were quick to respond to his post with enthusiasm.

Irani took to Instagram and shared a picture from his recent visit to IIM Banglore and revealed that five years ago, he was standing on the same stage at IIM Bangalore while bringing the character of 'Virus' to life in 3 Idiots. He expressed that, upon returning, he was overwhelmed by the continued love and support.

It was a special experience for him to connect with the students and revisit those treasured memories. He expressed gratitude for the journey, Rajkumar Hirani's brilliant direction, and the incredible team that made it all possible. He felt honored to return to where it all began.

The caption read, "5 years ago, I stood on this very stage at IIM Bangalore, bringing 'Virus' to life in #3Idiots. Today, I return, overwhelmed by the love and support that continues to pour in. It was truly special to connect with the students and relive those cherished memories. Grateful for the journey, for Rajkumar Hirani's brilliant direction, and for the incredible team that made it all possible. Honored to be back where it all began. #FullCircle."

Fans were quick to react to the post. One person wrote, "Loved the movie, Loved VIRUS and loved the caption... truly a #fullcircle". One fan commented, "Pls bring back good cinema, good music & good writers." One fan suggested, "Virus & prof Asthana should collab."

One person wrote, "Love you sir your character and performance was legendary in the movie". One individual wrote, "still a masterpiece." One mentioned, "You’re an icon in every sense!". One person wrote, "Forever virus fan sir." One person wrote, "& Life is still a race sir & now we have Virus for real haha much love."

On the work front, Irani was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and others.

