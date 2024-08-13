Baby John: Varun Dhawan gives sneak peek of fun dubbing session; ‘one Maharashtrian, one Gujarati making a Punjabi dub…’

Actor Varun Dhawan is collaborating with South Indian director Kalees and Jawan filmmaker Atlee Kumar on a new project called Baby John. Since the announcement, the team has been keeping fans excited with behind-the-scenes glimpses from the film. Recently, Dhawan posted a humorous behind-the-scenes clip of his multi-lingual dubbing session, which will definitely make you laugh out loud!

In the video, the Bawaal actor can be heard commenting on the Baby John team's involvement in the editing process. Dhawan playfully added, "One Maharashtrian, one Gujarati making a Punjabi dub in Malayalam."

For those unaware, Dhawan will be donning long, wet hair, a full-grown beard, and a strikingly intense look for the action flick.

The Badri Ki Dulhania actor will make his action film debut in Baby John, which promises to be a high-budget production packed with intense action, thrilling moments, and powerful performances. The film also features Keerthy Suresh making her Hindi film debut and also introduces Wamiqa Gabbi to the big screen. The star-studded cast includes Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav, with music composed by S. Thaman.

Presented by Jio Studios in partnership with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is produced by A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios, with Priya Atlee, Murad Khetani and Jyoti Deshpande as producers. Directed by Kalees, the film is set to release in theaters on December 25, 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhawan recently made a cameo as Bhaskar Sharma in Sharvari Wagh's Munjya, which was well-received by both audiences and critics, and performed well at the box office.

Beyond Baby John, Varun is set to appear in Karan Johar's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He is also slated to feature in Raj and DK's Citadel Honey Bunny with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Additionally, he will make a cameo in a song titled Khoobsurat from Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor.

Furthermore, Varun is expected to star in No Entry 2 with Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor, a highly anticipated film produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Anees Bazmee.

