pinkvilla
Explore All Latest Web series Web Stories Trending Videos Photos
Explore All Bollywood Hollywood TV South Anime Box Office Collection Exclusives Movie Reviews
Explore All Love & Relationships People Weddings Food & Travel Home Decor
Explore All Basketball NFL WWE UFC
Explore All Music TV Series News
Explore All Beauty Fashion Lifestyle
Explore All Celebrity Style Style Tips
Explore All Weight Loss Diet Fitness Food and Nutrition Remedies
Explore All Hair Care Hair Styles Makeup Skin Care
Explore All Aquarius Aries Cancer Capricorn Gemini Leo Libra Pisces Sagittarius Scorpio Taurus Virgo
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL
pinkvilla
Home
Explore All Latest Web series Web Stories Trending Videos Photos
Explore All Home Categories

What is sleep divorce? Exploring Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden unconventional living situation

Dunki Review: Rajkumar Hirani spells his magic on a quintessential Shah Rukh Khan film that over-delivers

Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Ayesha Khan on Munawar Faruqui, 'I don't want him in my life at all'

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki was screened at 5:55 AM at Mumbai's Gaiety for THIS special reason

Alaya F chooses ruffled mini dress with cut-out design for evening out; yay or nay?

What is Madonna's health update? Why was she hospitalized this year? EXPLAINED

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon confirms signing with new agency; announces official comeback

Top 6 highest-grossing movies of 2023 featuring Barbie, Oppenheimer, and more

Animal's Mansi Taxak believes post-credit scene with Ranbir Kapoor lacked consent; 'Aziz was threatening me'
Entertainment
Explore All Bollywood Hollywood TV South Anime Box Office Collection Exclusives Movie Reviews
Explore All Entertainment Categories

Dunki Review: Rajkumar Hirani spells his magic on a quintessential Shah Rukh Khan film that over-delivers

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki was screened at 5:55 AM at Mumbai's Gaiety for THIS special reason

What is Madonna's health update? Why was she hospitalized this year? EXPLAINED

Top 6 highest-grossing movies of 2023 featuring Barbie, Oppenheimer, and more

Animal's Mansi Taxak believes post-credit scene with Ranbir Kapoor lacked consent; 'Aziz was threatening me'

Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar shoots with Sanjay Dutt on 16th anniversary of Welcome; 'What a coincidence'

Did Sydney Sweeney 'regret' not opting for a breast reduction? Exploring the actress's insights into her mother's advice

Mariah Carey and her longtime boo Bryan Tanaka part ways: Exploring their relationship amid their split

What is Noah Baumbach’s net worth? Exploring his fortune as he gets married to Barbie director Greta Gerwig after 12 years of dating
Lifestyle
Explore All Love & Relationships People Weddings Food & Travel Home Decor
Sports
Explore All Basketball NFL WWE UFC
Explore All Sports Categories

Colby Covington claims Donald Trump reason why he lost to Leon Edwards at UFC 296

'Your days are counted’: Lakers' fans believe LeBron James indirectly called out Darvin Ham after Bulls loss

Will Conor McGregor ever become UFC champion again? Kamaru Usman doesn’t think so and here's why

When will Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift get engaged? NFL WAG reveals interesting players ritual to predict

Who is Chance Comanche and why has he been arrested? All you need to know about the murder of Marayna Rodgers

Why did Dua Lipa call Argylle co-star John Cena her ‘emotional support actor’? Find out

Patriots legend who won 2 Super Bowls with Tom Brady believes Patrick Mahomes will end his career as NFL GOAT

Who is Dorian Finney-Smith's father, Elbert Smith, and why was he in prison for 28 years?

Roman Reigns WrestleMania 40 spoiler: Shocking possible plan for the Tribal Chief and his title reign revealed
Korean
Explore All Music TV Series News
Explore All Korean Categories

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon confirms signing with new agency; announces official comeback

BTS' V's pre-military post reveals upcoming project spoiler as decoded by ARMYs; DEETS inside

BTS' Jimin enchants with Closer Than This dance video featuring V; sends loving message for fans

BTS' Jimin announces digital solo single Closer Than This post-enlistment with teaser image; know release date

'It’s an honor': YG Entertainment confirms G-Dragon’s departure from the company after 17 years

BTS joins major Korean entertainment stockholders with estimated combined shares worth 10 billion KRW; Report

Song Joong Ki- Katy Louise Sanders, Lee Seung Gi- Lee Da In, more Korean celeb couples who got married in 2023

A Shop For Killers poster and teaser OUT: Lee Dong Wook's dangerous legacy is inherited by Kim Hye Joon

Rowoon in A Time Called You to Lee Junho, Yuqi in Celebrity: VOTE for your favorite cameo in 2023 K-dramas
Select
Explore All Beauty Fashion Lifestyle
Fashion
Explore All Celebrity Style Style Tips
Explore All Fashion Categories

Alaya F chooses ruffled mini dress with cut-out design for evening out; yay or nay?

10 celebrity-inspired HOT ruched bodycon dresses: Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani to Kriti Sanon

Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria to Alaya F: Top 5 Gen-Z-approved accessory trends from 2023

Fashion Face-Off: Tara Sutaria vs Ananya Panday; Who wore the beige corset top and pants better?

Are you bored with basic strapless fits? Give Tara Sutaria's box pleated black midi a try

Janhvi Kapoor shows how to catch early morning flights in a comfy kurta set look

Mouni Roy champions the ‘retro meets modern’ vibe in Gucci’s Orgasmique skirt suit and expensive Chanel bag

Malaika Arora’s Arpita Mehta co-ord set with draped skirt, crop top, and cape is every fusion lover’s dream

Planning date night with bae on Christmas? Check out Kriti Sanon's fancy festive look in a mini dress
Health
Explore All Weight Loss Diet Fitness Food and Nutrition Remedies
Beauty
Explore All Hair Care Hair Styles Makeup Skin Care
Horoscope
Explore All Aquarius Aries Cancer Capricorn Gemini Leo Libra Pisces Sagittarius Scorpio Taurus Virgo
Advertisement
dunki movie poster

Dunki

Hindi

Action
Comedy
Drama

21 Dec 2023 | U/A | 160 Mins

Rating

4/5

User Rating

2.0/5

Rate this Movie

Rating

4/5

User Rating

2.0/5

Rate this Movie

Dunki Review: Rajkumar Hirani spells his magic on a quintessential Shah Rukh Khan film that over-delivers

Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu among others is a film masterfully crafted by ace director Rajkumar Hirani.

by Rishil Jogani

Updated on Dec 21, 2023   |  12:56 PM IST  |  15.4K
News Comment Share
Shah Rukh Khan

Dunki is yet another feather in the hat for Rajkumar Hirani the director (Credit: Red Chillies Entertainment)

Key Highlight

  • Dunki is a Rajkumar Hirani spectacle with the trademark style of Shah Rukh Khan intact
  • Dunki is a largely rewarding experience best served in theatres
  • Dunki now plays at a theatre near you, worldwide

Name: dunki

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan,Taapsee Pannu,boman irani,Vicky Kaushal

Writer: Rajkumar Hirani,Kanika Dhillon

Rating: 4

Plot: 

Manu (Taapsee Pannu), Balli (Anil Grover), and Buggu (Vikram Kochhar) are three 20-something individuals from Laaltu who live in not-so-well-to-do families. They have a quest to move to greener pastures for better financial opportunities. The trio finds it increasingly difficult to get their visas approved. Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan) comes into their life like a breath of fresh air and fulfills his promise of taking them to London, through illegal means. The story that follows, stresses on the struggle that they go through, in the so-called 'greener pastures'.

What Works For Dunki:

When Rajkumar Hirani makes a Shah Rukh Khan film, Dunki is the result you get. Rajkumar Hirani brilliantly conceptualizes a film, utilizing the strengths of his actors, whilst telling a very honest and real story of a bunch of friends who decide to go abroad for better opportunities, through an illegal route known as the Donkey Route. The blend of comedy and emotions works wonders, enabling the film to make you laugh and cry at the very same time. The best part about Dunki is that the protagonist is not just accommodating of other actors but lets them shine in every scene, making the overall movie experience very wholesome and enriching. Everything from acting to direction, cinematography, music, background music, and production design is worth endless praise.

What Doesn't Work For Dunki:

Dunki does have patches through its 2 hours and 40 minutes that are slow. A trimming of around 10-12 minutes would enhance the impact of the film even further. There are a few comic scenes that don't hit the notes they intend to. And, the screenplay could do with a little more coherence.

Watch the Dunki Trailer

Performances In Dunki:

Shah Rukh Khan as Hardy is remarkable. He brings charm and charisma to his character. His courtroom monologue is perhaps the best scene in his career spanning across 4 decades. In short, Shah Rukh Khan the actor takes total charge.

Taapsee Pannu is outstanding. The confidence that oozes in her performance is contagious. The character of Manu will shine bright in her already enviable filmography.

Vicky Kaushal in his extended appearance, confirms that the future of the Indian Film Industry is in safe hands.

Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar as Balli and Buggu are endearing to watch. They enhance the film by their magical presence. They will stay with you long after the movie.

Every other supporting actor in the film from Boman Irani to Deven Bhojani, has been utilised masterfully.

Final Verdict Of Dunki:

Rajkumar Hirani has created an impeccable fusion of his cinema and Shah Rukh Khan's. The result is Dunki, a film that has the ability to stand the test of time and be regarded as a modern-day classic.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rishil Jogani
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys studying the func... Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

Extend your reading on the similar topics

user reviews (2)

Movie Reviews

Redirection

Featured

Bollywood

Hollywood

Tollywood

Trending Movies

Jawan

Jawan

Action,Thriller

Released on: 07 Sep 2023

Critics Ratings: 4

Collection: Rupees Sign 1,166.00 cr.

Yellow Strip
Five Nights at Freddy's

Five Nights at Freddy's

Horror

Released on: 27 Oct 2023

Collection: Rupees Sign 2,264.50 cr.

Yellow Strip
The Marvels

The Marvels

Action,Fantasy

Released on: 10 Nov 2023

Critics Ratings: 3

Collection: Rupees Sign 1,566.00 cr.

Yellow Strip

Movie Trailers

upcoming movies

Saindhav 2023 movie Video Icon

Saindhav

Action • Drama

Release date: 22 Dec 2023

Curry & Cyanide : The Jolly Joseph Case 2023 movie Video Icon

Curry & Cyanide : The ...

Crime • Documentary

Release date: 22 Dec 2023

The Iron Claw 2023 movie Video Icon

The Iron Claw

Drama • Biography

Release date: 22 Dec 2023

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom 2023 movie Video Icon

Aquaman And The Lost K...

Action • Fantasy

Release date: 22 Dec 2023

Dry Day 2023 movie Video Icon

Dry Day

Comedy • Drama

Release date: 22 Dec 2023

Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire 2023 movie Video Icon

Rebel Moon - Part One:...

Action • Drama

Release date: 22 Dec 2023

Salaar 2023 movie Video Icon

Salaar

Action • Drama

Release date: 22 Dec 2023

The Color Purple 2023 movie Video Icon

The Color Purple

Drama • Musical

Release date: 25 Dec 2023

The Boys in the Boat 2023 movie Video Icon

The Boys In The Boat

Drama • Biography

Release date: 25 Dec 2023

Ferrari 2023 movie Video Icon

Ferrari

Drama • History

Release date: 26 Dec 2023

latest movies

Dunki 2023 movie Video Icon

Dunki

Action • Comedy

4

Maestro 2023 movie Video Icon

Maestro

Drama • Biography

Chakda ‘Xpress 2023 movie Video Icon

Chakda ‘Xpress

Drama • Biography

3

The Family Plan 2023 movie Video Icon

The Family Plan

Action • Comedy

Finestkind 2023 movie Video Icon

Finestkind

Crime • Drama

Extra: Ordinary Man 2023 movie Video Icon

Extra: Ordinary Man

Action

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever 2023 movie Video Icon

Diary of a Wimpy Kid C...

Action • Adventure

Poor Things 2023 movie Video Icon

Poor Things

Romance • Sci-Fi

Mast Mein Rehne Ka 2023 movie Video Icon

Mast Mein Rehne Ka

Comedy • Drama

Wonka 2023 movie Video Icon

Wonka

Comedy • Adventure

Explore More

General Trending Topics

General Trending Topics

List of all Topics

Explore More

Explore More
All About Movies

All About Movies

List of movies of all time with all revelant details

Explore More

Explore More
Best Movies to Watch

Best Movies to Watch

All time favourite movies with highest grossing on box office

Explore More

Explore More
×
Advertisement
close