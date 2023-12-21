Dunki Review: Rajkumar Hirani spells his magic on a quintessential Shah Rukh Khan film that over-delivers

Plot:

Manu (Taapsee Pannu), Balli (Anil Grover), and Buggu (Vikram Kochhar) are three 20-something individuals from Laaltu who live in not-so-well-to-do families. They have a quest to move to greener pastures for better financial opportunities. The trio finds it increasingly difficult to get their visas approved. Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan) comes into their life like a breath of fresh air and fulfills his promise of taking them to London, through illegal means. The story that follows, stresses on the struggle that they go through, in the so-called 'greener pastures'.

What Works For Dunki:

When Rajkumar Hirani makes a Shah Rukh Khan film, Dunki is the result you get. Rajkumar Hirani brilliantly conceptualizes a film, utilizing the strengths of his actors, whilst telling a very honest and real story of a bunch of friends who decide to go abroad for better opportunities, through an illegal route known as the Donkey Route. The blend of comedy and emotions works wonders, enabling the film to make you laugh and cry at the very same time. The best part about Dunki is that the protagonist is not just accommodating of other actors but lets them shine in every scene, making the overall movie experience very wholesome and enriching. Everything from acting to direction, cinematography, music, background music, and production design is worth endless praise.

What Doesn't Work For Dunki:

Dunki does have patches through its 2 hours and 40 minutes that are slow. A trimming of around 10-12 minutes would enhance the impact of the film even further. There are a few comic scenes that don't hit the notes they intend to. And, the screenplay could do with a little more coherence.

Performances In Dunki:

Shah Rukh Khan as Hardy is remarkable. He brings charm and charisma to his character. His courtroom monologue is perhaps the best scene in his career spanning across 4 decades. In short, Shah Rukh Khan the actor takes total charge.

Taapsee Pannu is outstanding. The confidence that oozes in her performance is contagious. The character of Manu will shine bright in her already enviable filmography.

Vicky Kaushal in his extended appearance, confirms that the future of the Indian Film Industry is in safe hands.

Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar as Balli and Buggu are endearing to watch. They enhance the film by their magical presence. They will stay with you long after the movie.

Every other supporting actor in the film from Boman Irani to Deven Bhojani, has been utilised masterfully.

Final Verdict Of Dunki:

Rajkumar Hirani has created an impeccable fusion of his cinema and Shah Rukh Khan's. The result is Dunki, a film that has the ability to stand the test of time and be regarded as a modern-day classic.