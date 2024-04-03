Boney Kapoor is 'shocked and surprised' by feud rumors regarding Anil Kapoor's absence from No Entry 2, says THIS

A few days ago, producer Boney Kapoor announced sequel to the highly successful film No Entry, titled No Entry 2, with Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. Earlier, Boney Kapoor mentioned that Anil Kapoor is angry with him over the casting and he is not talking to him. This further led to rumors about fued between the brothers.

However, now filmmaker Boney Kapoor has clarified that his statement suggesting Anil Kapoor's anger over not being cast in the sequel was misinterpreted and taken out of context.

Boney Kapoor breaks silence on fued rumors with Anil Kapoor

Boney Kapoor has clarified that his remark regarding Anil Kapoor's anger towards him for not casting the megastar in the sequel of No Entry 2 has been misconstrued and taken out of context.

He said, “I am shocked and surprised that the press has made an issue of a very light hearted and not a very successful attempt on humour when I said ‘Anil is angry with me’. The fact is the film I am proposing to make doesn’t have either Salman (Khan) or Anil because both of them are very busy stars. So, instead of thinking of making it with them I decided to make the sequel with a younger generation."

He added, “To think that either of them can be upset with me because they are not a part of the sequel of ‘No Entry’ is an idea totally absurd and ridiculous. No Entry sequel may have needed them but they don't need the sequel. This comment has clearly been said only in humour.”

Boney Kapoor reveals the reason for not casting Anil Kapoor in No Entry 2

Boney Kapoor further disclosed why he didn't approach Anil Kapoor for No Entry 2, stating that Anil is a highly occupied star currently enjoying one of the peak points of his career.

He added, "I know that for the next two years Anil has no dates available at all. Nevertheless, since my remark has been given a serious interpretation, I must clarify that not for a moment I meant it in earnestness; and if any distorted version of this innocuous remark has reached Anil which may have upset him, I’ll speak to my brother and clarify it. Both of us have grown together in the film industry, been there for each other in every crucial moment and this will never change".

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Suresh Triveni's Subedaar.

