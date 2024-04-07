Boney Kapoor says Arjun Kapoor faced 'brunt' in school after his separation from Mona Shourie; dubs him 'strongest'

Producer Boney Kapoor, gearing up for his upcoming film Maidaan, discussed his son Arjun Kapoor's career trajectory, acknowledging the highs and lows. He mentioned that Arjun recognizes the errors in judgment he made with his film selections.

Boney Kapoor discusses career slowdown experienced by son Arjun Kapoor

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Boney Kapoor discussed the career challenges faced by his son Arjun Kapoor. Despite setbacks, Arjun remains confident and awaits the right opportunity. Boney acknowledged that the actor has made some wrong choices but believes his time will come.

"I feel he is the strongest in the family, although where life is concerned, where career is concerned, he has been through some kind of turmoi", the filmmaker said.

Arjun, Boney's son from his first wife Mona Shourie, faced difficulties during his parents' divorce and his mother's passing. Despite these hardships, Arjun has shown resilience and strength. Boney believes Arjun is a talented actor with a great personality, and with the right film, he will shine.

“I was separated from Mona, so he had to face the brunt in his school. Then his mother passed away which was a major loss. Then some films didn’t work and that is again a major setback. He has absorbed it all and still has the strength to remain strong and hold himself which is a great quality", the producer added.

Arjun Kapoor's work front

Arjun Kapoor's most recent project, The Lady Killer, was reportedly released prematurely. He is set to appear next in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, portraying a negative character. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jackie Shroff. Additionally, the actor will feature in No Entry 2 alongside Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.

