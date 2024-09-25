Border 2: JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi Dutta refutes allegations of Bharat Shah and Bina Bharat Shah as 'baseless and mischievous'

JP Dutta and JP Films have issued a public statement refuting claims made by Bharat Shah and Bina Bharat Shah regarding the financial accounts of the film Border 2. The notice, released on behalf of the Shahs, accused Dutta of financial misconduct. However, JP Films dismissed the accusations as false, unfounded, and intended to create public sensationalism.

The post read, "The public notice issued in film trade journal/s by Little & Co. (Advocates & Solicitors) on behalf of their clients Bharat Shah and Bina Bharat Shah making accusations against J P Dutta concerning the accounts of the Film Border is false, unfounded, baseless and mischievous in intent aimed at creating public sensationalism. Contrary to what is stated in the notice, it is Bharat Shah who has deliberately failed to abide by the Deed of Settlement."

"The matter being sub-judice, JP Films considers it appropriate to let the sanctity of the settlement and course of justice to prevail. As ever, JP Dutta and JP Films are committed to creating clean entertainment that touches the soul of our eternal nation. This short press and media release is to commonly address the queries of all members of press, media and the public."

On the professional front, JP Dutta recently announced Border 2, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film will be helmed by Anurag Singh, known for directing acclaimed projects such as Kesari, Punjab 1984, Jatt & Juliet, and Dil Bole Hadippa!. The announcement was made on June 13, 2024, marking 27 years since the release of the original Border.

According to Pinkvilla, the filmmakers are planning to bring together talent from diverse fields to honor the grandeur and legacy of the first film. The source added that the team is excited to kickstart production, with pre-production already in full swing and everyone focused on delivering a memorable cinematic experience. The report also mentioned that the war film is set to begin shooting in November 2024. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Border 2.

