Following the success of Housefull 4, Sajid Nadiadwala is reuniting with Akshay Kumar on Housefull 5, which will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The film is presently in the pre-production stage and is all set to go on floors by the end of August with a schedule in London followed by a major stint inside a real-life cruise. Sajid Nadiadwala has already roped in Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Nana Patekar alongside Akshay, however, the casting is far from being complete.

According to sources close to the development, Fardeen Khan too has come on board Housefull 5 to play a key role. “After Heyy Babyy, the trio of Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, and Sajid Nadiadwala is coming together for Housefull 5. It’s a fun-filled role for Fardeen and the actor is also excited to work again with Akshay after their soon-to-be-released Khel Khel Mein. There were multiple contenders for the role in question, including Arjun Rampal, and it’s Fardeen Khan who is now ready to make an entry in the world of Housefull,” revealed a source close to the development.

While the six key male characters of Housefull 5 are locked, the casting for female protagonists is underway, as the makers are looking to rope in some of the top mainstream actresses for the comic caper. According to our sources, the fifth Housefull film has a complete makeover as the mad fun between these characters unfolds in a cruise. “It’s a comic thriller, where one episode brings the house down inside a cruise. The idea is to introduce a new flavor of comedy with Housefull 5,” the source informed.

Housefull 5 goes on floors in August 2024 and will be shot until November 2024, as the makers are targeting to bring the film on June 6, 2025. Before starting his work on Housefull 5, Akshay Kumar is expected to finish a 20-day schedule of Welcome To The Jungle in Mumbai and Kashmir. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

