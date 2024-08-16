Pinkvilla was the first to report that after the historic success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is all set to feature in the sequel to his 1997 cult blockbuster, Border. The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar along with JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, and the duo have roped in Anurag Singh to direct what is touted to be the biggest war film of Indian Cinema. And now, Pinkvilla has got another exciting update on Border 2. We have exclusively learnt that Border 2 has just got bigger as Varun Dhawan has signed on to headline the film alongside Sunny Deol.

According to sources close to the development, Varun Dhawan has signed on for Border 2 and the actor will headline the film along with Sunny Deol. “Border 2 is the biggest film of Indian Cinema in the making, and the team is making it even bigger with the casting by getting Varun Dhawan to play a major role in the tale with Sunny Deol,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Varun is a big fan of the Border franchise, and he feels that the sequel could be a major landmark in his career.

“Border franchise holds a special place in the heart of the audience, and the casting of Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in the sequel is sure to elevate the appeal even further,” the source added. Border 2 is slated to go on floors in November 2024, with Varun expected to join the shoot post the release of Baby John in December.

Border 2 is set to hit the big screen during the Republic Day 2026 weekend and the makers are set to rope in artists from all across the board to do justice to the scale and celebrate the legacy of the first film. “The entire team is charged up to take the film on floors. The pre-production work is going on in full swing, and the energies are inclined to create an unforgettable cinematic experience for the audience,” the source concluded.

While Sunny Deol is presently shooting for Jatt with Telugu director, Gopichand, Varun Dhawan is busy with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsikumar and follow it up with father, David Dhawan’s comic caper. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

