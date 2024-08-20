Call Me Bae: Ananya Panday admits that her show is 'a mix of Schitt's Creek, Clueless, Aisha, Nancy Drew'; DEETS

Ananya Panday launched the trailer of her upcoming web show, Call Me Bae a few hours back. During the special event, the actress admitted that her show is inspired by many women-led comedy films, including Alicia Silverstone's Clueless and Sonam Kapoor’s Aisha. The actress also talked extensively about her experience of working on a long-format series.

Today, on Aug 20, a while back, Ananya Panday launched the trailer of her maiden OTT series, Call Me Bae in Mumbai. In the upcoming show, she will be seen playing the titular role of Bae aka Bella Chaudhary, who is born in a privileged family. Things take an unexpected turn when she gets downgraded to middle class.

Talking about her comedy-drama show, the actress revealed that it is a combination of the "chick-flick kind of movies" she loved while growing up. "And then there was obviously Poo, who was iconic. I literally dressed up as Poo two years ago... I have all her quotes on my mirror and everything, so she's really left an imprint on me. It's like a mix of Schitt's Creek, Clueless, Aisha, Nancy Drew...," she mentioned.

Ananya stated how we don’t get to watch much of these "light, young adult, happy and fun" shows. The actress mentioned despite her character has all of these traits; her character is "fully her own person." In addition to this, the actress also called her portrayal in the show a fun yet challenging role in her career.

She explained her point by mentioning that this was the first time she was doing a long-format series. Drawing a comparison with films, she mentioned that one has a couple of scenes in the film that deprive them of building up a backstory. However, the long format shows give one a chance to do that.

She also credited the team and the crew of the show for the dialogues, which were written that way. She admitted having fun while working on it.

Call Me Bae also stars Vir Das, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, and more. Backed by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the show is scheduled to stream on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024.

