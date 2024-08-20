Call Me Bae: Ananya Panday’s rumored BF Walker Blanco is all hearts as he reacts to trailer; Her reaction is unmissable

The trailer of Ananya Panday’s upcoming web show Call Me Bae has taken the internet by storm. Several Bollywood celebs and actress' BFFs including Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda, Janhvi Kapoor, and more expressed their excitement. Meanwhile, the actress’ rumored beau Walker Blanco’s reaction to the trailer has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Today, on Aug 20, a while back, Ananya Panday’s rumored beau Walker Blanco shared the trailer of Call Me Bae. He took to his Instagram handle and reacted to it by saying not writing much but dropped a smile and a red heart emoji. Elated by his shout-out, Ananya also re-shared his reaction on his Instagram stories and added a cat with a red-heart GIF.

It was just a while back, Suhana Khan shared the trailer of Call Me Bae on her Instagram stories and expressed excitement stating, "Already in love with Bae (accompanied by crying and pink-heart emoji) I’m so excitedddd (accompanied by a dancing emoji)@ananyapanday."

In addition to this, Shanaya Kapoor also shared the trailer on her Instagram stories and wrote, "faBAElous my anniiii(accompanied by red-heart and wink emoji) @ananyapanday CANT WAIT TO BINGE WATCH (accompanied by dance, nail polish, fairy, Maggi and face with tongue squinting emoji)"

For the unversed, it was earlier this month that a report published in Bombay Times suggested that Ananya has been seeing former model Walker Blanco, who also works for one of the Ambani properties. The two met during the grand pre-wedding functions of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

It was also revealed that Ananya had Walker as her date for the wedding and the cruise event that took place in Italy ahead of their wedding. The source also revealed that the actress introduced Walker as her partner at the wedding.

One of the much-anticipated shows of the year, Call Me Bae boasts an ensemble cast starring Vir Das, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. It is written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair.

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the show is scheduled to stream on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024.

