Call Me Bae Trailer: Ananya Panday’s BFF Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda, Janhvi Kapoor and more express excitement; call it ‘faBAElous’

The trailer of Ananya Panday’s highly-awaited Call Me Bae was released just a while back. While fans have already been liking it, the actress’ BFF Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Janhvi Kapoor among others also expressed their excitement. The show will mark the digital debut of Panday.

Today, on Aug 20, a while back, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared the trailer of Ananya Panday’s upcoming web show Call Me Bae. Expressing excitement over the same, she wrote, "Already in love with Bae (accompanied by crying and pink-heart emoji) I’m so excitedddd (accompanied by a dancing emoji)@ananyapanday"

In addition to this, Shanaya Kapoor also shared the trailer on her Instagram stories and wrote, "faBAElous my anniiii (accompanied by red-heart and wink emoji) @ananyapanday CANT WAIT TO BINGE WATCH (accompanied by dance, nail polish, fairy, Maggi and face with tongue squinting emoji)"

Furthermore, soon after the trailer was shared the comments section was filled with Bollywood celebrities and Ananya’s friends reacting to it. Suhana Khan wrote, "U already know what my fave part is" followed by dancing, laughter, fire and red-heart emojis.

Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Love it", Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a red-heart emoji, Zoya Akhtar dropped red-heart, laughter and raised hands emoji and Pashmina Roshan commented, "Love!!Can’t wait." Furthermore, Ananya’s mother Bhavana Panday wrote, "Love it!!!!BAE"

The trailer of Call Me Bae gives us a glimpse into the life of Ananya’s character, who was born into a privileged upbringing and lifestyle in New Delhi. In a turn of events, she discovers that all her bank account cards have been declined because she has been downgraded to middle-class status.

The upcoming web series of Ananya is one of the much-anticipated shows of the year. She will be joined by an ensemble cast starring Vir Das, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. The series is written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair. It is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Call Me Bae is scheduled to stream on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024.

