After Stree 2, will Akshay Kumar make a special appearance in Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Actor breaks silence

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is generating a lot of buzz and is highly anticipated this year. Recently, there has been a flurry of speculation about Akshay Kumar's cameo in the new project. His unexpected appearance in the horror-comedy Stree 2 has left fans eager for more news. In the midst of all this excitement, the actor has stepped forward to clarify the situation regarding the rumors.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa has been one of the most celebrated and iconic horror comedies in Bollywood. The film was released in 2007 starring Akshay Kumar and, Vidya Balan in key roles. Nearly 15 years later, the makers delighted fans with its sequel in 2022 led by Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani. Following its success, the third installment of the franchise is in the making with Kartik, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri.

While fans are eagerly waiting for its third part, the internet was abuzz with speculations suggesting that Akshay Kumar will be shooting a memorable cameo for the film. Meanwhile, in a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar has refuted all the claims. He said, "No, absolutely not. It's fake news."

It is worth mentioning that earlier in an interview with Zoom TV, the director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Anees Bazmee had also clarified that Akshay is not a part of the film. He had mentioned that he was "dying to work with him" but he wasn’t able to script a film where the duo could work. In addition to this, he was hopeful of working with the actor in the future.

Furthermore, speaking about Vidya, Anees revealed that the actress agreed to do a 3-day role in his film. He expressed his gratitude towards her, stating, "I remember calling her, and she taking no time to give her nod of consent. I don't know why, but I can never forget that gracious gesture."

Notably, if the fans want to see Akshay in the horror-comedy, they can surely catch him in Shraddha Kapoor and, Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2. He has made a special appearance in it and the film is currently running in the theaters.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri is poised to release on Diwali 2024.

