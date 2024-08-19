Call Me Bae: Meet Ananya Panday’s baes Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Vir Das and more in new posters; trailer to be out on THIS date

Ananya Panday is gearing up to captivate audiences with her new show titled Call Me Bae. Since the announcement, the makers have been releasing teasers and posters to build anticipation. With the show's grand premiere set for September 6, 2024, the makers have unveiled new posters featuring the stellar cast and also revealed the trailer date that is August 20, 2024. Check them out here!

Ananya shared a series of posters on Instagram featuring her co-stars from Call Me Bae. The first poster shows Vir Das as Satyajit, followed by Varun Sood as Prince in the second. The third poster features Vihaan Samat as Agastya, while the fourth highlights Gurfateh Singh Pirzada as Neel. The final slide introduces Niharika Lyra Dutt and Muskaan Jaaferi as Saira and Tammarrah, respectively.

Check out the posters here:

On August 14, Amazon Prime Video released a playful video featuring Ananya Panday. The video gives a behind-the-scenes look as the filmmaker gears up for a special "launch sequence" for Call Me Bae. In the video, Ananya is shown sitting inside a spaceship, while Karan Johar supervises the preparations.

During the exchange, Karan asks about the main character energy, glam quotient, and bank balance, prompting a puzzled Ananya to question what he's up to. Karan clarifies that he’s setting up for her launch, but Ananya reminds him that he’s already launched her.

Check it out here:

Adding a touch of humor, Karan remarks that while people only live, die, and marry once, they can be launched multiple times, explaining that he means her "OTT launch." He then discloses that the "awaiting coordinates" refer to Prime Video. The upcoming series Call Me Bae, created by Ishita Moitra is helmed by director Collin D’cunha and also features Mini Mathur in a pivotal role.

The engaging story is crafted by writers Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair. Produced by the team of Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd banner, Call Me Bae is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024. Apart from this, Panday also has CTRL in her kitty and it will premiere on October 4, 2024 on Netflix.

