Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy quality time with daughter Malti Marie at Disneyland; see UNSEEN video and pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are doting parents to their little munchkin, Malti Marie. Despite their busy and hectic schedules, they always find time to spend with their daughter and ensure they are present for her. Recently, after a month of shooting and shows, Priyanka and Nick took Malti to Disneyland. Several pictures and videos from their visit have gone viral online!

A video and picture shared by PeeCee and Nicks's fan page show the parents enjoying a teacup ride with Malti Marie, and they look absolutely adorable. In the video, Nick can also be seen capturing moments of his little daughter on his phone. In the picture, the trio looks incredibly happy, enjoying their family time at Disneyland.

Check out the video and picture here:

Recently, Chopra mentioned in an interview with Quint Neon that she experiences "mom’s guilt" when she has to leave her 2-year-old daughter behind while traveling for work. She shared that her daughter believes she engages in make-believe for a living, which is somewhat different from other jobs.

The Citadel actress opened up about feeling guilty every time she leaves her daughter at home while on set, despite having many people around to care for her. To cope with this, she tries to have her daughter accompany her on shoots.

Advertisement

She acknowledged her privilege in being able to do so and reflected on her own childhood experiences, recalling how her mother would take her to hospitals, where she would play in the nurses' station, and how she would also visit her father's office. These experiences, she said, helped her understand what her parents were doing when they were not with her.

In a conversation with ABC, Jonas mentioned that becoming a parent had completely transformed his life and perspective. He acknowledged that such a change is natural when one becomes a parent.

Jonas went on to express that his daughter is the light of his world, and one of his goals is to create projects he can someday enjoy with her. He specifically referred to a movie he was working on as one of those projects.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie enjoys ‘weekend fun’ with Preity Zinta’s twins Jai and Gia; see PIC