Call Me Bae Trailer OUT: Ananya Panday is ready to hustle in Mumbai in series co-starring Vir Das, Varun Sood; watch out for epic Siddhant Chaturvedi connection

The countdown to the release of the highly anticipated series Call Me Bae has begun. It marks the debut web series of actress Ananya Panday, in which she will be joined by an ensemble cast of Vir Das, Varun Sood, and more. The trailer of the show has now been released that gives the audience a glimpse into the entertainment as Ananya’s Bae gets ready to hustle in Mumbai. It also has an epic connection to Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Today, August 20, 2024, the trailer of the upcoming web series Call Me Bae was released across social media platforms. In the 2-minute, 34-second trailer, the viewers are introduced to Ananya Panday’s character Bae, who was born with a golden spoon. She is surrounded by all the wealth and luxury in life. However, her privilege disappears one day and she has to start afresh.

Bae arrives in Mumbai and gets a job as a journalist. Vir Das and Varun Sood are part of her journey as she tries to rediscover herself.

Watch the full trailer here!

The upcoming series Call Me Bae is created by Ishita Moitra and helmed by director Collin D’Cunha. Alongside Ananya Panday, the show boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Call Me Bae is slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024.

