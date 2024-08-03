Bollywood Newswrap, August 3: Junaid Khan recalls Aamir Khan's retiring phase; Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Nanda reportedly part ways

Today, August 4, 2024, witnessed various happenings and updates in the film industry. From interesting revelations to controversies, it was a packed third day of the new month. We have created this newswrap with the top headlines of today, so if you missed out on anything, you don’t have to worry at all. From Junaid Khan recalling his dad's retiring phase to Alia Bhatt showing love for her Alpha co-star Sharvari Wagh, here’s what happened today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of August 3, 2024:

1. Aamir’s son Junaid recalls the time when actor was going through ‘I’m retiring’ phase

In a recent interview with Times of India, Junaid was asked about his early involvement in production. He explained that while most actors usually step into production roles later in their careers, he began producing with Pritam Pyaare. He shared that after wrapping up the shoot for Maharaj, Kiran Rao was working on Laapataa Ladies, and his father, Aamir Khan, was going through a phase where he was considering retirement. Junaid recalled his father saying, "I am retiring, why don’t you take over?"

2. Did Navya Naveli Nanda and rumored BF Siddhant Chaturvedi part ways?

Bollywood Hungama reported that Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda have officially ended their relationship. Despite the breakup, it is said they are parting on amicable terms and intend to remain friends. Although neither Siddhant nor Navya has publicly commented on the split, fans have noticed a significant change in their interactions on social media.

3. Aamir Khan‘s Taare Zameen Par co-star Darsheel Safary gives an update on it’s sequel Sitaare Zameen Par

In an interview with ETimes, Darsheel Safary was asked about the possibility of a sequel to Taare Zameen Par. He shared that Aamir Khan has assured that the film will be an incredible project, emphasizing that it will live up to expectations.

4. Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, Ram Gopal Varma calls making mythological films ‘dangerous’

Ram Gopal Verma remarked that making films based on mythological stories is quite risky. He explained that there are two main reasons for this. First, altering well-known stories can have unintended negative consequences. Second, since these stories are revered by many in the country, attempting to present them differently can be problematic. He expressed that, in both respects, it is very dangerous to undertake such projects.

5. Alia Bhatt showers love on her Alpha co-star Sharvari Wagh for Vedaa trailer

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram stories to share the Vedaa trailer and wished much love to her Alpha co-star Sharvari Wagh for her upcoming movie. Alongside the video, Bhatt wrote, "This girl is on fireeee," accompanied by fire emojis.

