Ananya Panday and Karan Johar initiate ‘Call Me Bae launch sequence’ as they give exciting peek into Bae’s Mumbai adventures

Ananya Panday and Karan Johar have raised anticipation amongst fans by giving a peek into the exciting world of Call Me Bae. Directed by Collin D’Cunha, the much-awaited web show is all set to mark the digital debut of the actress. While the show is poised to release on September 6, the makers have given an insight into the ‘launch’ of Bae.

Today, on August 14, a while back, Amazon Prime Video dropped a video in collaboration with Ananya Panday. The quirky video gives a glimpse of the set-up as the filmmaker prepares for the special ‘launch sequence’ of Bae. In the video, we can see the actress sitting in a spaceship while Karan Johar overlooks all the preparations.

He is further seen asking inquiring about "main character energy", "glam quotient", and "bank balance" while the CTRL actress interjects by asking what has he been doing. In his response, Karan tells her that he is preparing for her launch. The confused Ananya then reminds him that he has already launched her.

Making it even more dramatic, Karan quips, "Hum ek baar jeete hain, ek baar marte hain, shaadi bhi ek hi baar hoti hai, par launch to baar baar ho sakta hai na (We live only once, we die only once, we get married only once but the launch can happen again)," further clarifying about her "OTT launch." In addition to this, he further reveals "awaiting coordinates" as Prime Video.

Advertisement

Take a look

The filmmaker then gives a peek into the world of Bae and introduces fans to the actress' character. He humorously explains to the actress that she will be playing something new and challenging. Describing it as "a once-in-a-lifetime-role," he reveals that Ananya will be playing the role of a rich girl from South Delhi who comes to Mumbai and loses everything.

According to the promotional video, Ananya’s character struggles "like a regular person" in terms of finding a new job, friends, and much more. The audience will be in for a delightful watch in finding answers to questions that remain yet unanswered about the journey of her struggles.

"Coordinates of Bae's new destination: [Prime, Video] #CallMeBaeOnPrime, Sept 6," the post was captioned.

Soon after the promotional video was shared, fans thronged the comments sections expressing their excitement for the show. Several internet users also heaped praise on the promotional strategy.

Advertisement

A fan wrote, "Cool how they funnily tackled all the taunts with this trailer this is sooooo cool," another fan commented, "This was so cool My excitement already increased to another level. Can’t wait to watch the whole series! she is cute yaar," while a third fan wrote, "Can't wait to meet Bella Chaudhary!!! " another fan asked, "@primevideoin trailer kaab ayega?????????????? " another fan exclaimed, "So excited U gonna nail it @ananyapanday."

The upcoming series Call Me Bae, created by Ishita Moitra is helmed by director Collin D’cunha. Alongside Ananya Panday, the show boasts an ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Penning the captivating narrative are writers Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair. Under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the series is produced by the talented trio Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. And, Call Me Bae is slated to stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 6.

Advertisement

Apart from this, Ananya also has Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL in the pipeline. It is poised to release on October 4 on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan ‘bachpan se hi Khoobsurat the’, claims Javed Akhtar; reveals Arbaaz Khan was a ‘regular seducer’ at Angry Young Men trailer launch