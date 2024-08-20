Berlin: Stree 2 actor Aparshakti Khurana’s spy thriller film with Ishwak Singh and Rahul Bose to release on OTT

Aparshakti Khurana is currently basking in the success of his movie Stree 2. Now, he is looking forward to another exciting project in his future lineup, which is the movie Berlin. The film also stars Ishwak Singh and Rahul Bose. It has now been announced that the spy thriller is finally set for an OTT release.

On August 19, 2024, Aparshakti Khurana took to Instagram and shared a poster of his upcoming movie Berlin. In the poster, the actor is seen in an intense look along with Ishwak Singh and Rahul Bose.

In the caption, he revealed about the film’s direct-to-digital release on ZEE5. The release date has not been announced yet. The caption read, “Internationally praised, lauded, and celebrated at esteemed film festivals, #Berlin has finally found its home on ZEE5! #Berlin coming soon, only on #ZEE5.”

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section of the Instagram post. One person said, “Loved the film paaji!” while another stated, “What a beautiful film and what a performance ... Loved watching it at MAMI ... Best wishes @aparshakti_khurana.”

Directed by Atul Sabharwal, Berlin is produced by Umesh KR Bansal, Atul Sabharwal, and Manav Shrivastav. It has received a lot of acclaim at prestigious film festivals.

Coming to Aparshakti Khurana’s movie Stree 2, the horror comedy was released on August 15, 2024. The Independence Day release is currently creating havoc at the box office and raking in huge collections. Aparshakti’s performance as Bittu has entertained the audience immensely.

Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 film Stree and the latest installment in the Maddock supernatural universe. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao reprise their roles in the movie along with Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, the film is directed by Amar Kaushik. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande. The movie has cameo appearances by Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The film’s story revolves around the town of Chanderi and continues after the events of its prequel. The place is being haunted by a headless monster, Sarkata, who is terrorizing young girls.

