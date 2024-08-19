Chhaava Teaser OUT: Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj ‘roars like a tiger’ in Laxman Utekar’s epic saga; Goosebumps guaranteed

The teaser of the highly-awaited Vicky Kaushal’s period-drama Chhaava is officially here! The first glimpse from the teaser already stirred the internet after it was attached to Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2. After infusing immense excitement amongst fans, the Dunki actor announced on August 18 that the official teaser of Chhaava will be dropped today, Monday. A while back, the makers fulfilled their promise.

Today, August 19, the makers of Chhaava dropped the official teaser of the film. The highly-awaited period drama is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The 1.12 min long teaser features Vicky Kaushal in a never-seen-before avatar with intense war scenes. The versatile actor is yet again ruling the screens and promising a visual feast for the fans.

In the teaser, we can see Vicky single-handedly fighting against a huge crowd of warriors. He roars like a tiger as he puts on a heroic and valiant show, ruling the bloody battlefield that is sure to give you goosebumps. We also get to see Akshaye Khanna who looks recognizable in the negative role.

Take a look:

Soon after the teaser was dropped, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the menacing avatar of Vicky. Highly impressed by the actor’s performance in the teaser itself, fans thronged the comments section expressing excitement over the same.

Advertisement

A fan wrote, "Vicky Kaushal is perfect example of tall,dark,handsome and multi talented actor!!! " and another fan commented, "Finally Akshay khanna getting the kind of roles he deserves... underrated gem" while a third fan remarked, "Mannn... Vicky kaushal showing some different level of range these days...from tauba tauba to Chhava".

Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming period drama Chhaava is one of the highly-awaited films of the year. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the role of Yesubai Bhonsale, the wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar, who has worked with Vicky in Zara Bachke Zara Hatke. The film will mark the first-ever collaboration between Vicky and Rashmika.

The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in supporting roles. Poised to grace the big screens on December 6, the film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

ALSO READ: War 2: Kiara Advani to perform ‘commando fight’ for her entry sequence in Hrithik Roshan led biggie? Here’s what we know