Vicky Kaushal’s never-seen-before avatar in Chhaava teaser leaves fans with goosebumps: ‘Bhai aag laga dega’

Cinema lovers were in for a treat on August 15, 2024, when they went to watch Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 and received an unexpected surprise. The highly anticipated teaser for Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar's Chhaava was attached to the film. After seeing the teaser in theaters, fans were thrilled by the actors' appearances and couldn't contain their excitement.

Taking to Twitter, fans shared their excitement, one wrote, "Chhava gonna go berserk in Maharashtra". Another fan expressed, "#Chhava Teaser is playing in the theatres with #Stree2. Heard the stuff is highly commendable and #VickyKaushal is in a never-seen-before avatar! Maddoc is currently best production house."

One netizen stated, "Ohh bhaisaab.. ye movie khatarnaak hogi... total goosebumps.. maharashtra mein to box office records tuteta..". One said, "VICKY KAUSHAL bhai aag laga dega isme bhi." Another quipped, "Just saw #Chhava Teaser

Mind blowing and impact full". One opined, " #VickyKaushal in #Chhava 😨😨 The GLIMPSE IS EPIC!! Wow! Wow! Wow!".

After impressing audiences with his performance in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, Kaushal will once again embrace another heroic role as Chhatrapati Sambhaji in Laxman Utekar's Chhava. The actor frequently shares updates about his shoots, sets, and schedules.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal discussed his current project, Chhava, a historic epic with Rashmika Mandanna, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. He expressed the significant responsibility he feels in portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a revered historical Indian figure.

Vicky also shared that, despite the hard work, he is enjoying the process of making the film. He mentioned that it was his first time working on a period drama and emphasized the seriousness with which they were approaching the project. He noted that the film includes a lot of action, drama, and emotional depth, and described it as a spectacular story.

Chhava will hit theaters on December 6, 2024. Up next, he also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside A-listers Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is set to release on the occasion of Christmas 2025.

