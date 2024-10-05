CTRL: Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Ananya Panday’s performance ‘outstanding’; reveals film made her ‘uninstall several apps’ from phone

Ananya Panday is currently basking in the praise for her latest movie, CTRL. The cyber thriller marks her first collaboration with director Vikramaditya Motwane. Not just the audience but even the members of the industry have showcased their appreciation for the film. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently reviewed it and called Ananya’s performance ‘outstanding.’ She also revealed that the film made her ‘uninstall several apps’ from her phone.

Today, October 5, 2024, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram Stories and shared a poster of the movie CTRL. She penned a special note in which she highly recommended the film. Samantha said, “Highly recommend and a must-watch #CTRL. It is gripping from start to finish and exceptionally well-made.”

Coming to Ananya Panday’s acting and the impact of the film, the Citadel: Honey Bunny actress stated, “@ananyapanday you beauty, your performance was outstanding. It made me quickly grab my phone and uninstall several apps. Congratulations team #CTRL.”

Ananya reshared Samantha’s review on her own Instagram story. Have a look!

Earlier, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also shared his thoughts about the movie in a long note on Instagram. Lauding Vikramaditya Motwane’s work, Anurag said, “@motwayne is out with another banger. Again pushing the boundaries of technology and storytelling. You cannot contain the man, or put him in a box. Always braver than everyone around him.”

Praising Ananya’s performance, Anurag continued, “Its a thriller, its scary, its a nightmare with a career best central performance by @ananyapanday. I was lucky to see it on screen but now streaming on @netflix.in. Watch it with good headphones. Congratulations to @nikhildwivedi25. It takes equal amounts of balls to back that it takes to make it. Good job team.”

In CTRL, Ananya Panday’s character Nella is seen giving the control of her life and happiness to an AI app. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya A Menon.

Vihaan Samat, who was seen opposite Ananya in the web series Call Me Bae, plays the role of her boyfriend Joe in CTRL. The movie was released on Netflix on October 4, 2024.

