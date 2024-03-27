Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan says film lies in ‘Ocean's Eleven space’; ‘We’re ready for female heist comedy’

With the release of Crew just around the corner, anticipation has reached fever pitch. The trailer and songs have offered tantalizing glimpses into what viewers can anticipate from this film, featuring three powerhouse leading ladies - Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu. Adding to the excitement, Kareena recently drew parallels between the film and the beloved Ocean’s movies, hinting at a thrilling all-female-led heist comedy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Crew being in the Ocean’s series space

In a recent statement, Kareena Kapoor Khan exuded her enthusiasm for the upcoming movie Crew. Describing herself as "very excited," she highlighted the film's unique focus on female-centric comedy. Kareena expressed her delight at collaborating with her longtime producers Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R. Kapoor, referring to them as part of an "all-women kind of army" alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Drawing parallels to the iconic Ocean’s film series, Kareena stated, “I feel this film is an all-female-led Heist comedy in Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean's 8 space." She emphasized the significance of showcasing women in such roles, adding, “You’ve always seen the males do it but now I think we’re ready for the female heist comedy which i think it is.”

Watch the trailer of the film here:

More about Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu starrer Crew

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon take on the roles of air hostesses wanting to pursue their dreams in the eagerly awaited film Crew. Alongside them, the stellar cast includes Diljit Dosanjh, with Kapil Sharma making a special appearance.

The trailer, brimming with witty one-liners, has already captured the audience's attention, igniting excitement for the film. Additionally, the infectious energy of its peppy tracks, including Naina, Ghagra, and Choli Ke Peeche, has garnered widespread popularity.

Crew is presented as a commercial family entertainer by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, the film is slated for a grand release on March 29, 2024, ready to captivate the viewers during the Good Friday weekend.

